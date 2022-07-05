ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

This Is Illinois' Most Popular Milkshake Flavor

By Logan DeLoye
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IRe7T_0gVWpwUN00

There are few more refreshing drinks than a tall, creamy, milkshake on a sunny Summer's day. If taking a stroll to your local ice-cream shop to order one of these sweet treats is the only thing that you've accomplished all day; then consider it a success. Since there are so many flavors of milkshakes to choose from, it makes it easy for consumers to stick with an original favorite or continuously try new flavors. Each state has one flavor that is more popular than all the rest, and Illinois' might surprise you.

According to a list compiled by RTA Outdoor Living, the most popular milkshake flavor in all of Illinois is strawberry. In fact; strawberry is the most popular milkshake flavor across the entire United States.

Here is what RTA Outdoor Living had to say about putting together the data to find the most popular milkshake flavor in every state:

"At RTA Outdoor Living, we love milkshakes and wanted to figure out what the most popular milkshake flavors are across America. To do this, we investigated Google Trends data over the past 12 months for the most popular milkshake flavors in order to determine the top flavor in every U.S. state. We did this research for you, so when you have your next outdoor gathering you know what milkshake will bring everyone to your yard."

For more information regarding the most popular milkshake flavor in each state visit HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Study: SUVs Are Indeed Death Machines for Children, Blacks

Children are eight times more likely to be killed if struck by an SUV as opposed to a standard passenger car — and SUVs cause a disproportionate amount of death across all age groups, and decidedly more so for African-Americans, a horrifying new study reveals. According to the study...
ILLINOIS STATE
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
902
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago #1 Hit Music Station

 https://1035kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy