Phillies claim pitcher Sam Clay off waivers from Nationals

The Philadelphia Phillies claimed left-hander Sam Clay off waivers from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

The Phillies optioned the 29-year-old reliever to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Clay compiled a 10.38 ERA in six appearances (4 1/3 innings) this season before Washington designated him for assignment on Friday.

He is 0-5 with a 6.02 ERA in 64 games (no starts) over two seasons with the Nationals. He has struck out 37 and walked 25 batters in 49 1/3 innings.

–Field Level Media

