Phillies claim pitcher Sam Clay off waivers from Nationals

The Philadelphia Phillies claimed left-hander Sam Clay off waivers from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

The Phillies optioned the 29-year-old reliever to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Clay compiled a 10.38 ERA in six appearances (4 1/3 innings) this season before Washington designated him for assignment on Friday.

He is 0-5 with a 6.02 ERA in 64 games (no starts) over two seasons with the Nationals. He has struck out 37 and walked 25 batters in 49 1/3 innings.

FanSided

Braves: Why Freddie Freeman’s mistake is a tough pill to swallow

It’s been over a week since Freddie Freeman made his return to Atlanta, and we’re still discussing it. Freeman’s mistake is a lesson for free agents everywhere. Freeman was visibly shaken both on the field and in the clubhouse, so much so that Dodgers teammate Clayton Kershaw openly questioned whether or not he wanted to switch clubhouses.
ATLANTA, GA
Pinstripe Alley

Josh Donaldson’s been getting caught cheating at the plate

I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve texted, Slack’d, or posted the above sentence in the past couple weeks. No, it’s not me remarking on my own mental health — although, sheesh — but rather Josh Donaldson, who’s triple slashed .222/.313/.373 in 2022, after coming over from the Twins in a deal that I thought the Yankees would come out ahead in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Steinbrenner realizes may take record price to keep Judge

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner realizes there is a chance the price may be going up to sign Aaron Judge to a long-term contract after the star slugger’s outstanding first half. Judge turned down an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, cutting off talks ahead of the April 8 opener and saying he wouldn’t negotiate again until after the season. Judge’s representatives wanted a nine-year deal in excess of the average annual value of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s contract, which comes to $319.6 million, a person familiar with the negotiations said then, speaking on condition of anonymity because Judge’s stance was not made public. “Is it a possibility? Of course it’s a possibility,” Steinbrenner said Wednesday during his midseason media availability. “But cross that bridge when I come to it.” Judge, eligible for free agency after the World Series, leads the major leagues with 29 homers. He is second in the AL with 60 RBIs and is batting .281, a big reason the Yankees began Wednesday with a major league-best 58-23 record and a 13-game lead in the AL East.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge joins Barry Bonds with feat no Yankee has ever done before

The New York Yankees absolutely demolished the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, 16-0. In the win, the Yankees hit six home runs from six different players. One of those players was MVP front runner Aaron Judge. Judge took Pirates reliever Manny Banuelos deep for a grand slam in the eighth inning. It was Judge’s 30th home run of the season, leading the major leagues.
MLB
numberfire.com

Maikel Franco sent to Nationals' bench on Wednesday

Washington Nationals third baseman Maikel Franco is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Franco will rest against his division competition after Juan Soto was named Wednesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 238 batted balls this season, Franco has accounted for a 5.5% barrel rate and a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
The Spun

Former 49ers Cornerback Passes Away At 43

On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers confirmed that former cornerback Jimmy Williams has passed away. He was 43 years old. William started his college career at Vanderbilt as a running back before eventually switching over to cornerback. In 2001, the Buffalo Bills selected Williams in the sixth round of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Former Rockies Pitcher Reveals LA's Pitching Secrets

One of the many things that the Dodgers excel at is resurrecting pitchers' careers. Fans might get frustrated with the front office's fixation with sabermetrics, but it has yielded plenty of positive results when it comes to unsung and unheralded pitchers suddenly performing at a high level on Dodgers blue. LA signs castoffs and turns them into quality relievers time and time again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: 1 MLB Pitcher Is "Popular" Trade Candidate

With the MLB trade deadline less than a month away, it appears one particular pitcher is receiving a lot of interest from potential buyers. According to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, Pirates left-hander Jose Quintana is among the most popular pitchers on the trade market. Quintana, 33, is having a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Bryce Harper issues subtle challenge to Phillies ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies are in an interesting spot halfway through the season. Star slugger Bryce Harper is out indefinitely due to a fractured left thumb and subsequent surgery. Meanwhile, Jean Segura, arguably the team’s most consistent hitter, has been out since the beginning of June due to a broken finger. Despite these season-changing injuries, the […] The post Bryce Harper issues subtle challenge to Phillies ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Acquire 3 Players with Philadelphia Connections

Philadelphia is a close-knit city with interconnected residents in all of its neighborhoods and surrounding suburbs. The notorious sports landscape in the city includes a passionate fan base with a ferociously territorial attitude and a love for homegrown success stories. However, the Philadelphia Flyers haven’t featured too many local products over the years. Most of the area’s best youth hockey players move on to higher-level junior leagues in other locations, and few have made it back home at the NHL level.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Braves farm system is about to take a big hit

Well, yes and no. Prospects graduate from prospect status after 130 plate appearances, and wouldn’t you know, Michael Harris II is at 130 plate appearances. He will graduate from prospect status tonight. Once Harris graduates (with Spencer Strider already graduating), the Braves will be without a single Top 100 prospect in the majors, at least according to MLB Pipeline.
MLB
