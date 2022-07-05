Made in Chicago: Woman Made Gallery

Jae Green Photo credit Mai Martinez

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — There's no shortage of amazing art galleries in Chicago, but nestled inside Lacuna Lofts at 2150 S.Canalport St., is a hidden treasure that's been helping women artists since 1992.

It's a non-profit called Woman Made Gallery, also known as WMG.

Artist Jae Green discovered WMG as a teen and was immediately drawn in.

“This was a place where women artists could come, be heard, and be recognized for their achievements — and not have their gender be a hindrance,” Green said.

Thirty years ago, the mission was to elevate and celebrate women artists, but over the years, WMG's mission expanded to include other marginalized members of society.

Green says many LGBTQ+ artists are especially grateful for the safe space to not only create, but also to just be.

“They come to Woman Made Gallery, and they're accepted," Green said, "And they can take that courage and that confidence and then it bring it home with them, bring it back into their personal spaces and then maybe say 'Hey mom, dad, friend, boss, this is who I am.'"

Marissa Miles, a UIC student, found Woman Made while looking for a charity to volunteer with, and Miles said she was fascinated with the gallery’s past.

“It's the oldest feminist gallery in chicago, so i think it's historical in that nature,” Miles said. “For the young people, we are constantly having to innovate and be creative to continue to let a gallery like this survive.”

WMG's current exhibition: "Generations: 30 Years of Woman Made Gallery" runs through July 16, and celebrates some of the works of the more than 9,000 women and non-binary artists.

“Woman Made is for everyone,” Green said. “Woman Made is for all of Chicago.”

