By Crystal McGough IRONDALE – With the 2022 World Games scheduled to kick off in Birmingham on Thursday, July 7, the city of Birmingham reached out to the city of Irondale for police assistance during the event. Ordinance 2022-13 came before the Irondale City Council on Tuesday, July 5, proposing an interlocal agreement between the […]

IRONDALE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO