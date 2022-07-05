ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Combs Delivers Empty Stadium Acoustic Performance Of “Going, Going, Gone”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
Luke Combs’ latest album, Growin’ Up, has proven that it was worth the long wait.

The name of the record speaks for itself, as it appears ol’ Luke has moved on (or stepping back) from the beer drinkin’ party songs, and used this album as an opportunity to display the growth he’s experienced as an artist, a man, a husband, and now a father.

With that being said, there’s one song in particular that I continue to find myself spinning like there’s no tomorrow, and it’s “Going, Going, Gone,” the final song on the track list.

In the song, Combs sings about a former significant other, who no matter what he does, there’s simply no holding her down.

Throughout the lyrics, he compares the girl to everything that goes away in the blink of an eye, from a southbound train, to Arizona desert rain, to lightning in the sky, fireworks in July, home run balls, and more.

Needless to say, the song is catchy as all get out, and is relatable to just about anybody in one way or another.

On top of that, the man himself also released a live acoustic version of him playing the song by himself before one of his stadium tour performances… and it just hits different.

Just ol’ Luke, an acoustic guitar, his kickass voice. and a big ol’ empty stadium.

Check it out:

Arizona State
Luke Combs
#Acoustic Guitar
