July 9 (UPI) -- Pop music star Shawn Mendes has announced on social media that he is taking a break from touring to focus on his mental health. "This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice," the 23-year-old "Stitches" singer wrote.

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO