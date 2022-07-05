Man, possibly drunk, swims to safety after vehicle submerged in Mission Bay: police

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KNX) — The driver of a submerged vehicle who police believe may have been driving under the influence swam safely to the shore Tuesday in Mission Bay, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Crown Point Drive, near Crown Point Park, just before 5 a.m., the San Diego Police Department said.

First responders, including lifeguards and divers, reported finding the man on the shore, saying he had swam to land upon their arrival.

A news photographer captured a video of lifeguards looking for the underwater vehicle in Mission Bay with flashlights. Police were working to recover the car from the water late into the morning.

The man admitted to having a fight with his wife Monday night and consequently stopped by a bar for drinks, OnScene.TV reported. The outlet said he narrowly missed hitting several people sleeping in a homeless encampment along the Bay’s edge.

Authorities have not detailed what charges the driver may face.

