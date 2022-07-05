ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, possibly drunk, swims to safety after vehicle submerged in Mission Bay: police

By Seth Lemon
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AH3w1_0gVWoiqI00

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KNX) — The driver of a submerged vehicle who police believe may have been driving under the influence swam safely to the shore Tuesday in Mission Bay, authorities said.

@KNXNews Photo credit @KNXNews

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Crown Point Drive, near Crown Point Park, just before 5 a.m., the San Diego Police Department said.

First responders, including lifeguards and divers, reported finding the man on the shore, saying he had swam to land upon their arrival.

A news photographer captured a video of lifeguards looking for the underwater vehicle in Mission Bay with flashlights. Police were working to recover the car from the water late into the morning.

The man admitted to having a fight with his wife Monday night and consequently stopped by a bar for drinks, OnScene.TV reported. The outlet said he narrowly missed hitting several people sleeping in a homeless encampment along the Bay’s edge.

Authorities have not detailed what charges the driver may face.

City News Service contributed to this report.

FOX 5 San Diego

Pedestrian walking on I-5 near Mission Bay hit, killed

SAN DIEGO – A pedestrian walking in the lanes of Interstate 5 was hit and killed early Friday near Mission Bay, the California Highway Patrol said. Just before 2 a.m., the man was in the lanes of northbound I-5, north of Sea World Drive, when he was struck by a 27-year-old driver in a Hyundai sedan, CHP Officer Jesse Matias said. It resulted in fatal injuries for the pedestrian and prompted the closure of multiple lanes for more than two hours.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

87-year-old man hit, killed by pickup truck in South Bay

SAN DIEGO — An 87-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street Tuesday in National City, county medical officials said. The deadly crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on Highland Avenue at East 24th Street, the National City Police Department told the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. As the man was walking southbound in the west crosswalk, a pickup truck failed to yield to the pedestrian while making a left turn on a green light and struck the man.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
NBC San Diego

Helicopter Hoists Driver From Steep Hillside After Car Soars Off La Jolla Roadway

A rescue helicopter hoisted a trapped driver to safety Wednesday after their vehicle went over the edge of a La Jolla roadway and landed about 50 feet below. The white BMW for unknown reasons soared off the edge of La Jolla Parkway at about 8:30 a.m. and rolled down the embankment before coming to a stop on its roof, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.
SAN DIEGO, CA
