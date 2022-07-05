16-year-old boy wounded in shooting, Long Beach police say

A teenage boy was hospitalized Tuesday morning after being shot in Long Beach, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly after midnight in the 800 block of Rose Avenue, in the city’s Hellman neighborhood. When officers arrived at around 12:23 a.m., they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Long Beach Fire Department personnel also responded to the shooting and transported the teen to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, authorities said. Police say the boy is now in stable condition. At the scene, officers located evidence from the shooting, including casings.

At this time, the motive behind the shooting is not clear and police said they do not have any suspect information. The investigation is ongoing.