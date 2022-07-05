Bystanders attack driver who tried to flee after hitting pedestrians, police say

Police say a suspected hit-and-run driver will be in the hospital for an “extended period of time” after a group of bystanders attacked him as he tried to flee the scene of a crash on July 4.

The situation began around 10 p.m. Monday when the driver hit a man and a boy who were crossing the street at Long Beach Boulevard and Plymouth Street in North Long Beach, according to police. When the driver tried to flee, he crashed again, this time hitting a parked vehicle with a woman inside, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

That’s when a group of men grabbed the driver and began assaulting him, according to the LBPD. Those attackers fled before officers arrived at around 10:11 p.m., according to the LBPD.

The driver, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was cited for the incident and taken to a local hospital where he is expected to remain while he recovers from the assault, police said.

The two pedestrians were also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the LBPD.

Police said officers also discovered evidence that a shooting occurred at some point during the chaos, but it does not appear anyone was struck by gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing.

