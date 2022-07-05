33% Of Americans Said This Is The Best Brand Of Mac & Cheese

There are approximately a zillion different types, shapes, and sizes of pasta out there, and there also seem to be all manner of chefs and wannabe-chefs opining about how you need to use very specific (and usually very obscure and expensive) types of pasta for each dish. While it would be lovely to live in a mansion complete with huge walk-in food storage areas capable of containing every staple under the sun, back here in the real world, pantry space is often at a premium. For most of us, it's enough to have two basic kinds of pasta on hand: long and skinny (spaghetti, linguine, fusilli, etc.) and short and chunky (rotini, rigatoni, shells).

RECIPES ・ 16 HOURS AGO