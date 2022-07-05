33% Of Americans Said This Is The Best Brand Of Mac & Cheese

Spicy and laced with crunchy peanuts, Kung Pao chicken (also called gong bao chicken) is an iconic inclusion in the lexicon of Chinese food. Unfamiliar with Kung Pao chicken? One trademark of the now iconic dish is its "layering of flavors and stimulating, but not overpowering, chile heat," as noted by the Los Angeles Times. The traditional ingredients are chiles, Sichuan peppercorns, onion, ginger, garlic, peanuts, obviously chicken, and a sauce that is similar to a sweet-and-sour sauce. NPR describes the dish as so: "gong bao chicken is beautiful to look at: a glorious medley of chicken flesh, golden peanut and bright red chiles," noting that it is "pepped up with a deep chile spiciness and a trace of Sichuan pepper that will make your lips tingle pleasantly." The nuts, on the other hand, add an interesting "bite" and textural differentiation to the saucy dish.
