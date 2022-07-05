Tour The Luxurious Malibu Home That Jonah Hill Is Selling For $15 Million

One-of-a-kind opportunities often come with a steep price, and that's certainly the case for this coastal compound at 35678 Highway One in Monterey, California, which was recently listed for $28.5 million, per Realtor. This magnificent, 6.26-acre property is located along the Big Sur coast and offers stunning and dramatic views of the Pacific Ocean crashing against the Santa Lucia Mountains, as well as the beautiful trees and wildflowers further up from the water. Included in the sale is a two-bedroom beach house which was built about as close to the ocean's edge as possible, adjacent to Garrapata Beach. Behind the beach house is a large buildable lot. Just above that is the main house, which sits just below Garrapata Creek Bridge off of Highway 1, and is accessed through a secured gated driveway. The thoughtful designs of the buildings provides seclusion and privacy, as well as the amazing views.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO