Boone County Soil & Water Conservation District 75th Anniversary

DES MOINES, Iowa — COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Iowa. As of July 6, statewide positive cases sit at 800,176, an increase of nearly 4,000 since June 29, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The 3,980 new statewide positive cases in the past week are...
BOONE, Iowa—Governor Kim Reynolds has recently announced eight recipients of the Iowa Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Grant Program. The Boone Community School District has been awarded over $410,000 to further expand their existing apprenticeship program. The Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Program is a new grant opportunity built on an...
A new state law is now in effect and it impacts Greene County residents. House File 2130 allows residents to operate all-terrain and off-road vehicles on city and county roads. However, the ATV/ORV must be registered and be displayed on the vehicle, the operator must be at least 18 years old and have proof of insurance, and the vehicle must not exceed 35 miles per hour, along with two working headlights and brake lights. Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams stresses the importance of insurance being added to this new law.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced five Iowa airports are splitting $27 million in grants to improve passenger terminals. The Eastern Iowa Airport is getting $20.4 million to expand its passenger terminal. The funding will complete the project to modernize parts of the Cedar Rapids airport that serve commercial passengers.
IOWA FALLS, Iowa — Iowa's drought conditions have improved overall compared to last year, but even with that low level of concern, the state is already planning for the next drought. They're hoping to create a long-term drought plan with help from Iowans. Unlike rain storms where water levels...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s 3rd District Congresswoman Cindy Axne and challenger State Senator Zach Nunn were out discussing issues on Wednesday. Congresswoman Axne was at a roundtable discussion at Planned Parenthood in downtown Des Moines. The event was not an official campaign event, it was a planned discussion with local leaders from the state […]
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Black Liberation Movement is calling thelawsuit filed by two police officers against six protestors an example of white supremacy. Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffery George are suing the protestors, including City Council member Indira Shuemaker, over a chaotic demonstration outside the State Capitol two years ago.
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors approved a property tax suspension at their regular meeting Tuesday. The property tax suspension was for a property owner in Dallas County because the occupant receives Supplemental Security Income and Social Security Administration benefits and falls within the guidelines for property tax suspension. Also,...
BOONE, Iowa—Fareway Stores, Inc. is partnering with Variety – the Children’s Charity to conduct the sixth annual Round Up at the register from July 4 – 23 at all 130 store locations. Customers will have the opportunity to round up to the next dollar or provide...
Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton stopped in West Des Moines Wednesday, campaigning for Republican Zach Nunn. It's Cotton's 8th trip to Iowa since 2019. "I've been here in Iowa several times in the past," Cotton told KCCI. "I'm sure I'll be back several more times because Iowa's the center of the political universe."
Alliant Energy has reported a power outage on the south side of Boone, which impacts the KWBG transmitter site. This means that KWBG AM1590 is temporarily off the air. HOWEVER, you can still listen to your favorite local radio station on the FM Dial at 101.5, and on the stream at www.kwbg.com!!
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Federal Reserve hiking the interest rate by .75 a point, the biggest raise in 30 years, is supposed to put a brake on inflation, which for Iowa’s housing market it might have. Des Moines Realtor Brett Fine has seen a slight reduction in the pace in the housing market. “We’re […]
A charity golf tournament scheduled for this weekend will benefit the family of an Iowa State trooper who died in a crash in northeast Iowa last fall. Trooper Dennis Schnathorst, a member of the Hamilton County Peace Officers Association, says every year there’s a different recipient chosen. “This year we have selected Holly Benda,” Schnathorst says. “Her husband, Trooper Ted Benda, was tragically killed in October in a traffic accident while on duty, responding to assist some other agencies.”
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Des Moines police officers are suing six people, including a city council member, over an incident that happened during the George Floyd protests of 2020. Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffrey George allege the six protesters assaulted them during a protest that turned violent outside...
BOONE, Iowa—Leonard Dean Sternquist, 88, of Boone, Iowa, passed away at the VA Central Iowa Health Care. Community Living Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, June 30, 2022. He had been a resident of the Community Living Center since June 7, 2022. Leonard was born on September 19,...
BOONE, Iowa—Mathew Strable, of Urbandale, formerly of Boone, passed away suddenly outside of Algona, Iowa at the Freedom Ride on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022, at the age of 43. Friends may call from 4:00 until 6:30 P.M. on Monday, July 11, 2022 at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall in Boone. Funeral service held at 6:30 P.M on Monday at the Chapel. Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in the Salem Cemetery near Mill Grove, Missouri.
Fire destroyed an unoccupied passenger vehicle on the bypass early Thursday. The Perry Police Department received a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. Thursday of a possible fire along Iowa Highway 141 near the Super 8 motel. The arriving officer found the unoccupied vehicle fully engulfed on the eastbound shoulder of...
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are working to determine what caused a head-on crash that injured two people Wednesday morning in Des Moines. It happened around 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and 44th Street, close to the Des Moines Art Center. A westbound car and an eastbound SUV hit head-on, according to […]
BOONE, Iowa—A Boone County District Court Judge has sentenced a Boone woman to two-years in jail following a guilty plea on two Serious Misdemeanor charges of Assault Causing Bodily Injury or Mental Illness. 55-year-old Amy Rasmussen was sentenced by Judge Stephen Owen Wednesday afternoon at the Boone County Courthouse. Rasmussen was sentenced to one-year in jail on each count and Owen ordered they be served consecutively. Owen also suspended fines according to Iowa Courts Online.
