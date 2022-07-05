Metallica Applauds ‘Stranger Things’ for Epic Use of ‘Master of Puppets’: ‘An Incredible Honor’

Courtesy of BBGun

After sending Kate Bush to the top of the charts, Volume 2 of “Stranger Things 4” brought out another centerpiece needle drop in the form of Metallica’s eight-minue, ’80s metal classic “Master of Puppets.” On Tuesday, the band responded to the use of their song in the show’s finale.

In the Season 4 finale “The Piggyback,” the character Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) plays “Master of Puppets” — released in 1986, the year in which the season is set — to distract the demonic bats protecting the lair of main villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). As Variety exclusively reported, series creators the Duffer Brothers wrote the song into the script during pre-production, after which series music supervisor Nora Felder got clearance from the band.

On Tuesday, the band posted the footage from the scene in question on its Instagram account. Writing in the caption, the band expressed their admiration for the show’s use of music, and their pleasure at seeing their song used for a memorable scene. They also expressed their admiration for Quinn — who played along to a guide track during shooting — guitar work on the song.

“The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into ‘Stranger Things’ has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it,” the post reads. “We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away… it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer! How crazy cool is that?”

“It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show,” the post continues.

In addition to the band’s statement, bassist Rob Trujillo — whose son Tye Trujillo recorded guitar tracks for the scene — posted about the moment on his personal Instagram, sharing his son’s credit in the episode’s closing credits.