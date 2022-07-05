Flags to fly at half-staff to honor victims of shooting in Illinois

LINCOLN — A career of opportunity is waiting for the next class of Nebraska State Troopers. Applications are open now to join the Nebraska State Patrol. There are dozens of career paths within the Nebraska State Patrol. Troopers serve by patrolling Nebraska’s roadways, as criminal investigators, as pilots, as drone operators, as K-9 handlers, as crisis negotiators, as well as on SWAT, the Bomb Squad, in Technical Crimes, Carrier Enforcement, and in many more positions.

