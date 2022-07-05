ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

New system will help local voters track ballots

By Camille Broadway
mainstreetdailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new system will help Alachua County voters by sending election reminders and tracking their vote-by-mail ballots from beginning to end. BallotTrax is a national company that provides ballot tracking services to several states including Georgia, Nevada and California. Alachua County along with Columbia and Levy counties are three of the...

www.mainstreetdailynews.com

alachuachronicle.com

Letter: UF Health doctors conspired with the school district, violating Sunshine Laws, to violate state policies on masks and quarantine for students

It is time for UF Health and Shands employees to end their reign over our public school district. A number of high-profile UF doctors conspired with Alachua County Public Schools employees to form a medical advisory committee without proper public notice or transparency and later encouraged board members to break the law that prohibited forced masking in schools. These doctors continue to give the appearance of their influence by financially donating to District 5 candidate Prescott Cowles, the same person who coordinated the secret committee meetings.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Haile Plantation residents react to possible annexation

HAILE PLANTATION, Fla. (WCJB) - “I can’t see why anyone would want to be annexed into the city of Gainesville.”. Gainesville city staffers sent out a survey to residents in Haile Plantation asking them if they’d want to be a part of the City of Gainesville. In...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Why are so many teachers resigning? Some teachers and parents point to district’s discipline policies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Summertime in Alachua County is in full swing – summer camps, swimming pools, watermelon, and wild flowers – sweet reminders of the innocence and joy summer brings to children everywhere as they relax and unwind before transitioning into a new school year. For Alachua County Public Schools, however, summertime has brought with it an urgency to fill over 130 job openings (as of June 23); 79 of those are teacher positions. The 2021-22 school year concluded with 68 resignations – 66 teachers and two administrators. This turnover rate highlights an important question: why are so many teachers leaving the Alachua County public school system? While there is no single reason that accounts for all the resignations, some parents and teachers point at rising incidents of disruptive and sometimes violent behavior, with a lack of appropriate discipline as a significant motivating factor.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville makes key finance department hires

Gainesville has hired a new director of financial services and a new city controller as well as a new internal audit manager. The new hires in the financial services office will help the city address issues identified in both state and city audits. In January, a report released by Florida’s Auditor General said a lack of personnel with the needed qualifications was one of the underlying factors in the city’s continuing problems with internal controls and financial reporting.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Growing tech means less power outage wait time

Duke Energy customers in Alachua and Levy counties avoided a combined 2,900 extended power outages last year thanks to a growing technology. Smart, self-healing grids can return power within minutes, avoiding the time delay of workers physically coming to fix a line before lights turn back on. Duke Energy hopes to grow the technology over the next 10 years to reach 80% of its customer base, according to a press release.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Library district adds 100 WiFi2Gos

A recent Alachua County Library District Foundation donation allowed the Alachua County Library District (ACLD) to add 100 more WiFi2Go mobile hotspots available for patron check out. According to an ACLD press release sent on Tuesday, the Foundation’s board members again donated $36,000 in June to add 100 hotspots to...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Animal shelter enhances volunteer program

Alachua County Animal Resources and Care (AR&C) shelter announced its recent enhancements to its volunteer program on Thursday in an effort to assist staff and the current animal overcrowding. In an Alachua County press release, the AR&C spelled out its process for people who want to become volunteers at the...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

CCSO: Missing man in Orange Park found

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: Gregory Stanback has been located. ORIGINAL: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to find Gregory Stanback. Stanback was last seen near the Circle K at 1890 Kingsley Ave. in Orange Park. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City shooting suspect dies in ATV accident

A Lake City shooting suspect died when he failed to negotiate a curve on his ATV and collided with a concrete block Friday morning. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) release, deputies responded at 2:40 a.m. to the report of gunfire inside a residence at SW Richards Drive in Lake City where they found a male victim who was grazed by a bullet and did not require medical attention. Both the victim and a witness provided law enforcement with a possible suspect’s name and description of the ATV he was allegedly driving.
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Suwannee County truck accident injures driver

A distracted tractor trailer driver is in serious condition after he overturned his truck along US 27 in Suwannee County on Thursday afternoon. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 49-year-old Dunnellon man driving a 2015 Peterbilt tractor pulling a cement tanker trailer eastbound on US 27 just past 37th Road around 1 p.m. when he attempted to retrieve an object off his floorboard and traveled onto the south grass shoulder.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Man receives sentence in 2020 death, home invasion

Daronte Williams-Vinson received the 25-year mandatory/minimum sentence on Thursday for a 2020 felony murder in the first degree after two accomplices were charged earlier this year. Williams-Vinson, 23, along with Anthony Byrd and Ricky Patrick Nubin, was also charged in October 2020 with home invasion robbery and conspiracy to commit...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead following a wreck at a rest area on Interstate 75 in Gainesville on Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they requested assistance from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office at 1:58 p.m. after a tesla became pinned under a semi-truck. It happened at the southbound rest area near mile marker 382.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

FHP locates pickup involved in bicycle fatality

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) located the pickup involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Morriston woman pushing her bicycle along County Road 337 on June 24. According to FHP Lt. Pat Riordan, the vehicle—a 2006 Ford Ranger—was located last week, but no one has been arrested.
MORRISTON, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Local players announce college commitments

One Columbia and three Hawthorne high school football players recently announced which colleges they committed to play for following their upcoming senior seasons. Columbia (Lake City) safety/linebacker Jaden Robinson posted on social media on July 4 that he will play for the Division I South Carolina Gamecocks. “He’s a phenomenal...
HAWTHORNE, FL

