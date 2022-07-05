ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

3 killed, 7 wounded at Independence Day party in Gary

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
GARY — Three people were killed and seven others were wounded during what's believed to have been an Independence Day party in Gary, police say.

Among those killed were a 27-year-old Lafayette man, a 25-year-old Merrillville man, and a 20-year-old woman from Olympia Fields, Ill.

Gary police began their investigation while responding about 12:46 a.m. Tuesday to the 1900 block of Missouri Street for a report of several people shot.

Once there, officers found three people down and unresponsive with seven others shot. Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Their identities have not been made available.

The remaining victims were transported to local hospitals by ambulances, with some being taken by personal vehicles.

"Due to the enormity of the scene mutual aid was requested from surrounding police agencies. Early information indicates a holiday block party may have been going on when the shooting erupted," a news release from the Gary Police Department states.

Additional details were not immediately released.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

