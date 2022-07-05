Lincoln police identify victim of fatal hit and run

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha homeowner thought she heard an explosion and realized a car had crashed into her house early Friday morning. Mona McGregor lives near 67th Avenue and Western Street. She said she ran upstairs around 5 a.m. when she heard the loud noise but could only see the headlights of the car below because they had broken down her front door.

OMAHA, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO