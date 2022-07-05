ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln police identify victim of fatal hit and run

 3 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb.-Lincoln police have identified the man killed in a hit and run on Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of 37th and O Streets when...

Lincoln police investigating fatal hit-and-run

LINCOLN, Neb.-Police in Lincoln are investigating a hit and run that left a Lincoln man dead. Police said the crash happened on Saturday at around 9:26 p.m., at the intersection of 37th and O Streets. Police said a Ford was traveling westbound on O St. when it crossed the center...
LINCOLN, NE
