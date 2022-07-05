ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

FYI! Don’t Expect ‘The Boys,’ ‘Westworld’ and ‘Stranger Things’ Vol. 2 Episodes to Land Emmy Nominations

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03u4CB_0gVWknOl00

Click here to read the full article.

The nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmys will be announced on July 12, and shows like HBO’s “Succession,” Netflix’s “Squid Game,” ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” are expected to dominate and rack up multiple mentions. However, consumers may be unaware that certain shows did not fall in the release window and thus are not eligible for this year’s nominations.

Coming off a huge Fourth of July weekend, Netflix’s “ Stranger Things ” will be in an even stranger position for the following two Emmy ceremonies. The first seven episodes that dropped on the platform during Memorial Day weekend were submitted for consideration for the 74th ceremony and are eligible in categories like outstanding drama series and supporting acting races, including Millie Bobby Brown (as Eleven), Sadie Sink (as Max) and the season’s two new favorites Jamie Campbell Bower (as the villainous Vecna) and Joseph Quinn (as the loveable and guitar-ripping Eddie Munson). Unfortunately, the two final super-sized episodes of Season 4 that dropped over the holiday weekend are not included for this year’s eligibility period.

Read more : Variety’s Awards Circuit Emmys Predictions Hub

With a release date for the sci-fi horror show’s upcoming fifth and final season yet to be announced (and considering how long we had to wait for Season 4), it seems unlikely we’ll have it in time for the 2022-2023 eligibility season (which ends May 31). In that presumed case, these two episodes will be “orphaned” and only eligible for individual craft awards, but not best drama series or acting categories. Episodes 8 and 9 will also be eligible for directing and writing nods.

Besides “Stranger Things,” there have been plenty of buzzy series in June, including the third season of Amazon Prime Video’s adult superhero series “ The Boys .” Though the show received a surprise nom for drama series in 2020, it dropped its first three episodes on June 3 and concludes its season this week on July 8, and is therefore not eligible for this year’s Emmys race.

The fourth season of HBO’s “ Westworld ” has made its long-awaited return, but don’t expect former nominees and winners such as Jeffrey Wright and Thandiwe Newton to be among this year’s entrants due to the May 12 cut-off date. Instead, you can look for them in the 2023 Emmy submissions.

New series generating acclaim, such as FX’s drama thriller “The Old Man” with Jeff Bridges and Hulu’s cooking dramedy “The Bear” with Jeremy Allen White, will surely factor into future awards discussion, but will only be eligible for the upcoming Golden Globe, SAG and Critics Choice Awards.

Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” has popped up in the creative arts categories for its first two seasons in 2019 and 2020. With the added care given by series creator Steve Blackman in incorporating Viktor’s transition into Season 3’s story (played by Elliot Page), there could be a well-positioned campaign for 2023.

In addition, docuseries such as HBO Max’s “Menudo: Forever Young,” a look at the dark side of the iconic boy band, or the timely “Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?” from Starz will seek recognition down the road.

Final Emmy nomination predictions will drop in Thursday’s Variety Awards Circuit updates .

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 2

Related
Variety

Lenny Von Dohlen, ‘Twin Peaks’ Actor, Dies at 63

Lenny Von Dohlen, who played Harold Smith on the hit series “Twin Peaks,” died on Tuesday, his agent confirmed to Variety. He was 63. His sister Catherine Von Dohlen first announced his death Thursday morning on Facebook. No cause of death was given. “The world lost a magnificent man on July 5. Brother Len was passionate about everything and everyone. He was always leading; whether it be riveting conversation, an artistic creation or a trip to new places. He loved a good laugh. He continues on his spiritual journey. Living life full in his memory,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Pat McAfee Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension With WWE

Pat McAfee is staying in business with WWE. The sports entertainment giant has announced that McAfee has signed a multi-year extension of his contract. He will continue to serve as a member of the commentary team on “SmackDown Live” alongside Michael Cole. Specific terms of the deal were not disclosed.
NFL
Variety

‘Friends’ Creator Donates $4 Million Due to ‘Guilt’ and Embarrassment Over Show’s Zero Diversity

Click here to read the full article. “Friends” creator Marta Kauffman told the Los Angeles Times that she’s so “embarrassed” by and feels such “guilt” over the lack of diversity on her classic NBC sitcom that she’s donating $4 million to create the Marta F. Kauffman ‘78 Professorship in African and African American Studies at Brandeis University. Kauffman said it was originally “difficult and frustrating” to have the show criticized for its lack of diverse characters, but she became critical herself after the 2020 murder of George Floyd. “It was after what happened to George Floyd that I began to wrestle...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Blackman
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeff Bridges
ComicBook

Stranger Things: Duffer Brothers React to Millie Bobby Brown Calling Them "Sensitive Sallies" For Not Killing More Characters

The fourth season of Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix, marking the penultimate season of the beloved series. The final two episodes dropped last week and there were some big deaths that had some fans crying and other fans cheering online. However, not as many characters died as folks initially thought. While most fans were sighing with relief when the season ended, there's one person who wanted a little more bloodshed. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) spoke with The Wrap back in May and called Stranger Things creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, "sensitive Sallies" for not killing more characters like Game of Thrones.
TV SERIES
Popculture

James Cameron Hates Audiences 'Whining' About Movie Runtimes, Encourages 'Pee' Breaks During 'Avatar 2'

Avatar filmmaker James Cameron said it is totally fine if you need to get some bladder relief during a screening of his upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. The director also does not want to hear anyone complain about the film's length, noting how television viewers have no problem sitting through multiple hours of episodes during a binge. The one difference between seeing a movie and binging TV at home though is the pause button.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

HBO Just Cancelled A TV Series After Its First Season Was Roasted By Critics

HBO finally premiered its television adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife back in May, nearly four years after it was initially announced in 2018 with former Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat at the helm. Despite adapting a popular novel that already inspired a successful film, the six-episode first season was panned by critics, and now the network has officially confirmed that there won’t be a second season.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Emmy Nominations#Emmys#Hbo#Abc
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Duane Henry Addressed His Exit From the Show: ‘Couldn’t Have Done it Any Better’

Former NCIS star Duane Henry is opening up about his character’s shocking exit from the long-running hit show. Henry’s character, Clayton Reeves, was introduced early in season 14. Reeves was a British agent that made a guest appearance before being bumped up to a series regular. He was then recruited as the NCIS Liaison Officer for their global desk.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Lands Major New Role in Apple TV Series

One former star of the wildly popular Netflix series Ozark is headed to another streaming platform, taking a role in the upcoming Apple TV + series, The Big Cigar. Joining the all-star lineup already set to star in the series is Marc Menchaca. TV fans know Menchaca well as Russ Langmore, the uncle of Julia Garner’s Ozark character, Ruth Langmore.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Jamie Campbell Bower comments on canceled Game of Thrones spin-off: 'Of course it's sad'

Before Jamie Campbell Bower morphed into Vecna on Stranger Things, the actor was going to be a part of a different high-profile genre franchise. Bower was one of the stars cast for a planned Game of Thrones spin-off at HBO, which even shot a pilot with star Naomi Watts. It seemed like this concept, set thousands of years before the flagship series, would be the first Thrones successor show. Then the project was canceled in 2019.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

'Totally blown away': Metallica reveal how they reacted to THAT Stranger Things scene featuring Master of Puppets and declare it an 'incredible honor'

Metallica are 'beyond psyched' to have Master of Puppets feature in Stranger Things. The heavy metal band - made up of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo - are big fans of Eddie Munson's (Joseph Quinn) rendition of their 1986 track in the final episode of the Netflix sci-fi show's fourth season when he and Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) are deployed to lure and distract the demobats out of the Upside Down to ensure Steve, Nancy and Robin's safety.
MUSIC
Cinemablend

GAC Family Followed In Hallmark's Footsteps With Christmas In July Block, And Even Used A Former Hallmark Star To Do It

Over the last several months, a bit of a rivalry has emerged as newish network GAC Family has poached some top tier talent from Hallmark, including names like Candace Cameron Bure and Danica McKellar. Now, the network is even hopping into the Christmas in July game with its first-ever programming block — and the network is bringing in another former Hallmark name to host it.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video Cancels Sci-Fi Series After One Season

Amazon Prime Video has canceled its freshman sci-fi series Night Sky, according to a report by Deadline. Sources at the streamer said that Night Sky did not reach the viewership goals Amazon Studios and Legendary Television had in mind for it. The cancellation comes about a month and a half after the season premiered.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Shantaram”

A drama-thriller set to premiere on Apple TV+ promises a list of A-list actors. The title of the show is Shantaram, and it is based on a novel of the same name by writer and former convict Gregory David Roberts. Here is a description of the plot of the series, according to Deadline: “Shot across two continents, Shantaram tells the story of Lin (Hunnam), a man on the run from an Australian prison looking to get lost in the teeming city of Bombay. Cut off from family and friends by distance and fate, he finds a new life in the slums, bars and underworld of India.” Veteran TV actors are expected to star in this promising TV series. If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this show, read ahead. Here are the actors appearing in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Shantaram.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'FBI: Most Wanted' Star Exits Show

FBI: Most Wanted has lost another one of its main stars ahead of its fourth season. While the series already lost lead actor Julian McMahon during its third season, with Dylan McDermott taking his spot, Miguel Gomez has now decided to leave the team under different circumstances. Gomez played Special...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy