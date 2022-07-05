ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harper: Go Out and Get Durant

NBA Insider Zach Harper is not just a basketball guy he loves movies too so when Zaslow admits that he loved “Top Gun: Maverick” but will not see the original, Harper says, “You enjoyed ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ that is a win.”

When it comes to Kevin Durant asking for a trade from Brooklyn, Harper proclaims, “There is no rush for The Nets, Kevin Durant will bring in a historic haul.”

Harper admits, “They dramatically catered to Kyrie and KD.”

With The Nets doing so much for those two, he feels, “I think that felt like betrail.”

Only The Suns and Heat are rumored to be landing spots for Durant, Harper says, “It is surprising there have been no leaks because The Kevin Durant Camp has been leaky.”

What does he feel The Heat should do when it comes to Durant?  Harper proclaims, “If you have a chance to go for a title, you do it.”

He continues, “I would give up Bam or Jimmy, not both of them.”

Also he feels Miami would need to move a big time player, Harper explains, “If you do not include Bam or Jimmy, how do you get to $40 million owed to Durant.”

When it comes to Phoenix Harper says, “I think they have the best shot.”

He also says, “I think New Orleans can offer up the best package period.”

Time will tell if Kevin Durant will take his talents to South Beach.

