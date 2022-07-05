International Paper grant, Blue Angels beach cleanup and other causes to join

The International Paper Pensacola Mill will award $63,000 in foundation grants and is hosting a free, virtual workshop to review the application process with interested non-profit organizations and local government entities.

The workshop is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14 and will focus on eligibility, criteria and restrictions. Reservations to attend the workshop are required as a link for the virtual meeting will be distributed to registrants; however, attendance is not mandatory for eligibility.

The International Paper Foundation makes sustainable investments to address critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work, according to the organization.

Signature causes include education, hunger, health and wellness, and disaster relief. Funding also is available to address environmental initiatives, employee involvement grants and other critical community needs.

Applicants must be a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization or a qualifying federal entity to apply for a grant. To be considered, organizations must have a program that addresses critical community needs and have measurable objectives to demonstrate impact. Applications will be accepted at ipgiving.com through Aug. 7.

To request the link to attend the workshop, call 850-968-3076 or email whitney.fike@ipaper.com.

Keep Pensacola Beautiful to host post-Blues beach cleanup

Keep Pensacola Beautiful will be hosting a Pensacola Beach cleanup in conjunction with the Blue Angels Air Show at Pensacola Beach from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday at 20 Casino Beach Blvd.

Cleanup supplies will be provided by Keep Pensacola Beautiful. Wear weather appropriate clothing and bring a reusable water bottle. All volunteers must sign in at Casino Beach and any minors must be accompanied by an adult. Any weather and event updates can be found under Keep Pensacola Beautiful on Facebook.

This year alone, KPB with the support of volunteers has picked up over 8,000 pounds of litter through its various cleanups across Escambia County.

Call 850-438-1178 or email volunteer@keeppensacolabeautiful.org for details.

Pensacola selected by EPA for $367K Brownfields Assessment Grant

The city of Pensacola has been selected by the Environmental Protection Agency to receive a $367,000 Brownsfields Assessment Grant, which will be used to conduct environmental site assessments and prepare a cleanup plan for brownfield sites, along with funding community outreach activities.

The target area for this grant includes Pensacola's Westside, which was designated as a Community Redevelopment Area in 2007. Priority sites include the 1.75-acre former Grotto Hall, two vacant properties and one residential property.

The community-wide grant funding will include 10 phase I environmental site assessments, one cleanup plan and community outreach activities.

EPA's Brownfields Program empowers states, communities and other stakeholders to work together to prevent, assess, safely clean up, and sustainably reuse brownfields.

Visit epa.gov/brownfields for details.

District 3 Lincoln Park Neighborhood Cleanup set for Lincoln Park

The next neighborhood cleanup will take place in Lincoln Park on Friday. This is a chance for residents to dispose of items such as old furniture, appliances and household waste free of charge. Yard debris is eligible for removal during this cleanup.

Only residents in the designated cleanup area can participate in the neighborhood cleanup. Have all items for pickup at the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of the cleanup. Items left at the curb outside of the cleanup area will not be collected. Those who live in the targeted area will have received a postcard in the mail with more information.

Residents can view the boundaries of targeted cleanup areas as well as scheduled cleanup dates for 2022 on the Neighborhood Cleanup Interactive Map.

Call 850-595-3499 or email mprogers@myescambia.com for details.

Baptist Health Care offers support groups in July

Baptist Health Care will offer the following support group meetings in July to help enhance quality of life throughout the Pensacola community. More information, including location details, is available by calling the phone number provided for each meeting.

Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday: Weight-Loss Surgery Support Group. Register in advance by calling Weight-Loss Support at 850-437-8746.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday: Patient and Family Cancer Support Group. Register in advance by calling Cancer Support Services at 850-469-2224.

6 p.m. Tuesday: Stroke Recovery. Register in advance at ebaptisthealthcare.org/stroke/events. Call 850-469-2086 for details.

5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 14: Prostate Cancer Support Group. Register in advance by calling Cancer Support Services at 850-469-2224.

