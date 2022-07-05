ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Governor orders flags lowered in honor of victims killed in Highland Park

By Corrine Hackathorn
 3 days ago

In accordance with the order issued by the President of the United States of America and in remembrance of the victims of the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, Governor DeWine has ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state until sunset on July 9, 2022.

