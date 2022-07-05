ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McEnany reacts to Hollywood cancelling July 4th: ‘I can’t with these celebrities’

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 5, 2022 - 00:24 - ‘Outnumbered’ co-host slams Katy...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 13

Rick McMahan
2d ago

I didn't know that Hollywood celebs cancelled July 4th and now that I do know I gotta say that I can't care less. Self important losers...

Kookaloo2
2d ago

Republicans: Women! Ladies! We want you to know, the constitution no longer covers YOUR civil rights! Aren't you happy? Now go get the fixings ready for the big BBQ! We want to celebrate telling you... you're not a real citizen.

