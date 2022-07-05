Portion of Creason Street closed due to water main repair

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the next phase of a rehabilitation and resurfacing project on Interstate 65 in Simpson County will begin. On Sunday night, crews will start milling and resurfacing I-65 from the Kentucky-Tennessee line (mile point 0.0) to the Warren County line (mile marker 13).
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The fire marshal has ruled the cause of the Richardson Stadium fire as an electrical issue after a Thursday morning investigation. Glasgow Fire Department and other agencies responded to a fire at the stadium in Gorin Park. Glasgow Fire Chief Joey Rock said the initial call...
GLASGOW — The Glasgow Department of Public Work’s monthly recycling is scheduled Saturday. The city discontinued recycling efforts for several months due to decreased demand around the world. The service restarted this past spring, and has continued each month on the first Saturday. While July 3 was the official date for the recycling, the Independence Day holiday shifted the date.
Minor damage and a few power outages were reported Thursday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm brought some much-needed rain to parts of the area. Not everyone got a lot or any rain, but parts of Christian, Todd and Muhlenberg counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning and some of the area got a regular summertime thundershower.
GLASGOW — After seven months of preparation, the doors at Maple & Pine Lanes and Sports Bar will open to the public on Saturday. The home of the former Highlander Bowl at 110 Park Avenue has undergone extensive renovation since its ownership shifted. Among the novelties inside are bowling lanes made of maple and pine wood, arcade games, finished wooden tabletops and a new enclosure, which houses a bar and eatery.
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Elementary and Simpson County Schools will host Popsicles with the Principal on Thursday, July 14 from 5 to 6 p.m. The event will be at Franklin Elementary located at 211 South Main Street. All Franklin Elementary staff, parents and students are invited to the...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public School System is in need of more bus drivers for the upcoming school year. There’s been a national school bus driver shortage for some time now, including in Warren County. The shortage has been attributed to many things, primarily the...
There were some tense moments at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center Tuesday morning after an incident involving a medical helicopter. Tuesday morning at approximately 11:00, a small fire broke out on an Air Methods medical helicopter as it sat on the helipad waiting to airlift a patient. The Leitchfield...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear visited Bowling Green Friday to welcome Passport Health Plan’s One Stop Help Center. The new help center, which will help our community to stay healthy and provide job opportunities, was unveiled with a ribbon cutting. In addition, the center will bring connection and engagement within the community.
FRANKLIN, Ky.- The Franklin Simpson High School welding program continues to bring joy year after year displaying sculptures throughout the county. “In a lot of big cities, you’ll see locks hanging on a fence or on a gate or on a bridge,” said executive director of Simpson County Tourism, Amy Ellis.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Fourth of July was mostly quiet for Warren County Emergency Services. WBKO spoke with Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower, who says while they don’t have any record of any emergencies caused by the Fourth of July, there were several noise complaints. “There were...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you grew up anywhere around Bowling Green’s Shake Rag Historic District, you know all about The Southern Queen – a hotel and safe haven for black Americans when segregation was at its peak. 88-years-young Curtis ‘Smoke’ Cosby grew up in Bowling Green’s...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a house fire on Lynnwood Way Wednesday morning shortly after midnight. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a single-story duplex on fire on one side and had spread into the attic space. Firefighters reported nobody was in...
A health care company that makes access to services easier for Kentuckians on Medicaid opened an office in Bowling Green on Friday. At the Passport Health Plan One Stop Health Center in Fairview Plaza, members can walk in and get connected to health care resources. During specified times they'll be able to access services like COVID vaccinations, which were offered Friday by Sheldon Express Pharmacy.
A duplex on South O’Neal Avenue in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire late Sunday night. Hopkinsville Firefighters say smoke was coming from the structure when they arrived just after 10 pm. The fire was reportedly contained to the back of the building but the rest of the structure...
SLIB facilitated the sale of two seniors housing communities in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Chandler Portfolio is made up of Chandler Park Assisted Living, a 61-unit facility, and Chandler Memory Care, which features 31 units. The communities are located 2.5 miles from each other. The seller is a commercial real...
Hardin County is among local counties that are in the red “high” zone for COVID-19 cases. Kentucky’s COVID-19 map incidence map breaks down the state’s 120 counties by three different levels. A county breakdown of the map shows the spread is high in Elizabethtown. The Lincoln...
It's Christmas in July for the Kentucky families impacted by the deadly outbreak of tornadoes back in December. First Lady Britainy Beshear collected hundreds of thousands of toys and gift cards for families affected by the storms that struck parts of the state in the height of the holiday season. Even after throwing four toy parties leading up to Christmas, there are still enough gifts left for the First Lady to host six more parties this month.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A tough group of men from Western Kentucky University’s Greek Life have spent their summer breaks biking around the country for a good cause. After seven weeks of fundraising in nearly 10 states, the WKU Bike4Alz Phi Gamma Delta students rolled into their campus this afternoon.
A Leitchfield man arrested for DUI and reckless driving in December 2021 after a school bus driver reported a truck being driven dangerously has again been arrested on a DUI charge, this time in Hardin County. According to the Hardin County Detention Center, 63-year-old Charles S. Kiper was arrested Sunday...
Comments / 1