ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Portion of Creason Street closed due to water main repair

By WNKY Staff
wnky.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities says a large water...

www.wnky.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnky.com

Interstate 65 resurfacing project to begin in Simpson County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the next phase of a rehabilitation and resurfacing project on Interstate 65 in Simpson County will begin. On Sunday night, crews will start milling and resurfacing I-65 from the Kentucky-Tennessee line (mile point 0.0) to the Warren County line (mile marker 13).
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Fire Marshal issues ruling in cause of Richardson Stadium fire

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The fire marshal has ruled the cause of the Richardson Stadium fire as an electrical issue after a Thursday morning investigation. Glasgow Fire Department and other agencies responded to a fire at the stadium in Gorin Park. Glasgow Fire Chief Joey Rock said the initial call...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Monthly recycling slated for Saturday in Glasgow

GLASGOW — The Glasgow Department of Public Work’s monthly recycling is scheduled Saturday. The city discontinued recycling efforts for several months due to decreased demand around the world. The service restarted this past spring, and has continued each month on the first Saturday. While July 3 was the official date for the recycling, the Independence Day holiday shifted the date.
GLASGOW, KY
whopam.com

Severe storms cause minor damage, power outages

Minor damage and a few power outages were reported Thursday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm brought some much-needed rain to parts of the area. Not everyone got a lot or any rain, but parts of Christian, Todd and Muhlenberg counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning and some of the area got a regular summertime thundershower.
ALLENSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Bowling Green, KY
Traffic
Bowling Green, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
wcluradio.com

Bowling alley, sports bar debuts this weekend along Park Avenue

GLASGOW — After seven months of preparation, the doors at Maple & Pine Lanes and Sports Bar will open to the public on Saturday. The home of the former Highlander Bowl at 110 Park Avenue has undergone extensive renovation since its ownership shifted. Among the novelties inside are bowling lanes made of maple and pine wood, arcade games, finished wooden tabletops and a new enclosure, which houses a bar and eatery.
GLASGOW, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction
wnky.com

Beshear welcomes Passport’s One Stop Help Center with ribbon cutting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear visited Bowling Green Friday to welcome Passport Health Plan’s One Stop Help Center. The new help center, which will help our community to stay healthy and provide job opportunities, was unveiled with a ribbon cutting. In addition, the center will bring connection and engagement within the community.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Lock tree in Franklin continues to hold memories

FRANKLIN, Ky.- The Franklin Simpson High School welding program continues to bring joy year after year displaying sculptures throughout the county. “In a lot of big cities, you’ll see locks hanging on a fence or on a gate or on a bridge,” said executive director of Simpson County Tourism, Amy Ellis.
FRANKLIN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WBKO

BGFD responds to morning fire Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a house fire on Lynnwood Way Wednesday morning shortly after midnight. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a single-story duplex on fire on one side and had spread into the attic space. Firefighters reported nobody was in...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEKU

Passport Health opens 'One Stop Help Center' in Bowling Green

A health care company that makes access to services easier for Kentuckians on Medicaid opened an office in Bowling Green on Friday. At the Passport Health Plan One Stop Health Center in Fairview Plaza, members can walk in and get connected to health care resources. During specified times they'll be able to access services like COVID vaccinations, which were offered Friday by Sheldon Express Pharmacy.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

South O’Neal Avenue Duplex Damaged In Fire

A duplex on South O’Neal Avenue in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire late Sunday night. Hopkinsville Firefighters say smoke was coming from the structure when they arrived just after 10 pm. The fire was reportedly contained to the back of the building but the rest of the structure...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
rejournals.com

SLIB closes sale of pair of seniors communities in Kentucky

SLIB facilitated the sale of two seniors housing communities in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Chandler Portfolio is made up of Chandler Park Assisted Living, a 61-unit facility, and Chandler Memory Care, which features 31 units. The communities are located 2.5 miles from each other. The seller is a commercial real...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wvih.com

Hardin County In Red Zone For COVID

Hardin County is among local counties that are in the red “high” zone for COVID-19 cases. Kentucky’s COVID-19 map incidence map breaks down the state’s 120 counties by three different levels. A county breakdown of the map shows the spread is high in Elizabethtown. The Lincoln...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
The Daily South

Kentucky Families Impacted by December Tornadoes Get "Christmas in July"

It's Christmas in July for the Kentucky families impacted by the deadly outbreak of tornadoes back in December. First Lady Britainy Beshear collected hundreds of thousands of toys and gift cards for families affected by the storms that struck parts of the state in the height of the holiday season. Even after throwing four toy parties leading up to Christmas, there are still enough gifts left for the First Lady to host six more parties this month.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy