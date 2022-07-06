5 shot by 'celebratory gunfire' during A's fireworks show at Coliseum

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – At least five people inside the Oakland Coliseum were struck by bullet fragments from "celebratory gunfire" following the Oakland Athletics ' Fourth of July game, Oakland police officials said on Tuesday night.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

The Oakland Police Department and the A's initially said on Tuesday morning that four people were injured, and Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong updated the total in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. He said a fifth victim contacted police that day.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m., shortly after the A’s game against the Toronto Blue Jay s on Monday night, which was attended by a team season-high 24,403 fans.

Following the postgame fireworks show, officers were notified of a possible shooting victim. After a preliminary investigation, authorities located three fans struck by "bullet fragments" from what appeared "to be celebratory gunfire throughout the city of Oakland," officials said. In addition, a fourth victim later walked into a local hospital.

All five victims' injuries were not life threatening, according to police, and an investigation is ongoing.

"This particularly shooting really brings to light when bullets go up, they also come down," Armstrong said Tuesday. "In this case, it's clear to us the shooter responsible, or shooters responsible, in this particular shooting were not on site."

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Oakland police by calling 510-238-3426.There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or arrests.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App

SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram