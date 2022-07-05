ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Woj provides details on negotiations between James Harden, Sixers

By Ky Carlin
 3 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into the 2022 offseason, the focus for the Philadelphia 76ers is set on making sure they improve their roster and their depth around James Harden and Joel Embiid in order to have a more complete team.

Harden helped the Sixers in a big way when he opted out of his player option for the 2022-23 season. That allowed Philadelphia the financial flexibility to go out and sign the likes of PJ Tucker and Danuel House Jr. in order to add depth and bolster their roster a bit.

Now, the focus has to be on signing Harden to a deal.

The Sixers and Harden met up in The Hamptons over the holiday weekend, which also included a little partying with Meek Mill, Drake, and Travis Scott, in order to begin negotiations for a contract. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski provided some details on when that might get done:

James Harden has essentially sat down with Sixers leadership and talked about a way to to improve their roster. You’ve seen the commitments they’ve had from PJ Tucker, from Danuel House, and to be able to go out and get, you know, some ancillary pieces here in free agency that James Harden needed essentially to opt out of his contract and now do a new deal that allows them financial flexibility in Philly, for he and Joel Embiid to essentially improve that supporting cast, but you can expect Harden end his representative and Daryl Morey and Philly to really sit down and hammer that deal out here. Perhaps as soon as the next 24 hours.

The framework of a deal for Harden will probably look like a 3-year deal, but it could be significantly less than the initial number of $150 million that was reported by Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer in the past. Harden declining his $47.3 million player option is a big deal and with the contracts they were able to hand out in free agency, it suggests that he’s willing to take less money.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

