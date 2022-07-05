How to watch Sixers vs. Grizzlies summer league opener in Utah

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers open up play in the Salt Lake City Summer League on Tuesday night in Utah when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The summer Sixers begin their tour in Utah before they head over to Las Vegas for the 2K23 Summer League. Now is the time for the youngsters on the roster to show their stuff and build momentum for the 2022-23 season.

The Sixers won’t feature anybody from the 2022 NBA draft as they did not make a selection, but there are a few rookies on the summer roster such as Julian Champagnie, Aminu Mohammed, and Michael Foster Jr.

Ultimately, the Sixers will be led by two-year players Isaiah Joe and Paul Reed as well as Jaden Springer who is looking to play well in his second summer league after his rookie season.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, July 5

Tuesday, July 5 Time: 7 p.m. EDT

7 p.m. EDT Location: Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT

Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT Channel: ESPN

Probable starting lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Guard – Isaiah Joe

Guard – Jaden Springer

Forward – Trevelin Queen

Forward – Michael Foster Jr.

Center – Paul Reed

Memphis Grizzlies

Guard – Kennedy Chandler

Guard – Zaire Williams

Forward – Jake LaRavia

Forward – Santi Aldama

Center – Xavier Tillman

