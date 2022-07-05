How to watch Sixers vs. Grizzlies summer league opener in Utah
The Philadelphia 76ers open up play in the Salt Lake City Summer League on Tuesday night in Utah when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The summer Sixers begin their tour in Utah before they head over to Las Vegas for the 2K23 Summer League. Now is the time for the youngsters on the roster to show their stuff and build momentum for the 2022-23 season.
The Sixers won’t feature anybody from the 2022 NBA draft as they did not make a selection, but there are a few rookies on the summer roster such as Julian Champagnie, Aminu Mohammed, and Michael Foster Jr.
Ultimately, the Sixers will be led by two-year players Isaiah Joe and Paul Reed as well as Jaden Springer who is looking to play well in his second summer league after his rookie season.
How to watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 5
- Time: 7 p.m. EDT
- Location: Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
- Channel: ESPN
Probable starting lineups
Philadelphia 76ers
- Guard – Isaiah Joe
- Guard – Jaden Springer
- Forward – Trevelin Queen
- Forward – Michael Foster Jr.
- Center – Paul Reed
Memphis Grizzlies
- Guard – Kennedy Chandler
- Guard – Zaire Williams
- Forward – Jake LaRavia
- Forward – Santi Aldama
- Center – Xavier Tillman
Comments / 0