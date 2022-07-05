ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas on Vinegar Hill sets date and seeks vendors

By From news reports
The Courier
The Courier
 3 days ago
The Christmas on Vinegar Hill Board announced that this year’s Christmas on Vinegar Hill will be Saturday Nov. 19.

For those who are interested in being a part of this year's event are asked to email: mpcovh@gmail.com with their contact information and whether they would like to be a Main Location listed in their flyer. Main locations have a $50 fee and completed contract that both need to be received by August 1, 2022 to be included in the flyer.

For those who were a location last year they will be contacted by a board member re: participation in this year's event again.

For those who are interested in being a vendor at a Main Location that hosts multiple vendors are asked to email: mpcovh@gmail.com and they will send a list of locations hosting vendors that they can request a contract with.

