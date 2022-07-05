Christmas on Vinegar Hill sets date and seeks vendors

The Christmas on Vinegar Hill Board announced that this year’s Christmas on Vinegar Hill will be Saturday Nov. 19.

For those who are interested in being a part of this year's event are asked to email: mpcovh@gmail.com with their contact information and whether they would like to be a Main Location listed in their flyer. Main locations have a $50 fee and completed contract that both need to be received by August 1, 2022 to be included in the flyer.

For those who were a location last year they will be contacted by a board member re: participation in this year's event again.

For those who are interested in being a vendor at a Main Location that hosts multiple vendors are asked to email: mpcovh@gmail.com and they will send a list of locations hosting vendors that they can request a contract with.