ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Kinzinger shares compilation of vulgar and threatening calls

By Emily Brooks, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bao2v_0gVWg7B600

( The Hill ) — Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) shared a compilation of around a dozen vulgar and threatening calls to his congressional office to highlight an increase in threats of violence in politics.

“Threats of violence over politics has increased heavily in the last few years. But the darkness has reached new lows,” Kinzinger said in a tweet accompanying the video on Tuesday. “My new interns made this compilation of recent calls they’ve received while serving in my DC office.”

“I hope you naturally die as quickly as f—— possible,” one caller said.

“Going to come protest in front of your house this weekend. We know who your family is and we’re going to get you,” another caller said. “Gonna get your wife, gonna get your kids.”

Some of the calls in the compilation did not include a direct threat, but demonstrated the kind of vulgar and angry calls that his office gets.

“You’re the biggest piece of sh– politician in the world. Why don’t you just leave and go away and shut your f—— mouth, you piece of sh–,” one caller said.

The video noted that calls and voicemails to Kinzinger’s congressional office are received by high school and college-level interns “attempting to learn about the legislative process.”

“The threats are unhinged and all too common,” Kinzinger said in another tweet from his personal account.

The Capitol Police said that its Threat Assessment Team has opened roughly 1,820 cases, including direct threats and directions of interest, since March 23, 2022.

The number of threat assessment cases that the Capitol Police have opened has increased in recent years: In 2021, there were 9,625 cases, compared to 8,613 in 2020, 6,955 in 2019, 5,206 in 2018 and 3,939 in 2017.

Kinzinger, along with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), is one of two House Republicans who sit on the Jan. 6 Select Committee. His participation in the panel, which House Republican leadership has boycotted, is the subject of intense criticism from other Republicans. Earlier this year, the Republican National Committee formally censured Kinzinger and Cheney for sitting on the Jan. 6 panel.

Tuesday is not the first time that Kinzinger, who is not seeking reelection, has publicly shared threats against his family.

Last month, Kinzinger posted a photo of a letter sent to his home addressed to his wife that warned Kinzinger would be “executed.”

“Until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can’t expect any differently,” Kinzinger said on ABC’s “This Week” at the time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Five inmates charged after aggravated assault using homemade knives

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. Saturday, July 2nd around 3:30 p.m., an aggravated assault occurred among several inmates. Upon further investigation, deputies discovered that several inmates got into a verbal altercation that turned physical. The inmates involved […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

“Did she willfully intend for Izzy to die,” Sheriff Alfonzo Williams explains investigation into drowning death of 4-year-old

BURKE COUNTY, G.A. (WJBF) –  Burke County’s Sheriff is explaining why his office can’t file charges related to the drowning death of 4 year-old Israel Scott. Augusta’s District Attorney is also weighing in. “Did she willfully intend for Izzy to die,” said Sheriff Alfonzo Williams. Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says he and his investigators […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
The Independent

Ted Cruz called a ‘coward and a liar’ as right-wing activist confronts him over Trump and Cancun

Rep Dan Crenshaw was not the only lawmaker accosted by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston.Mr Stein also shouted abuse at Senator Ted Cruz whom he called a coward and a globalist, asked how he can like Donald Trump after he called his wife ugly, and reminded him of his vacation in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.In a video clip posted to Twitter by Mr Stein, he begins by saying: “If you care about America, why did you do that to your...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The Capitol Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

MAGA 'hearsay' defense crumbles as Jan. 6 panel beats another Trump aide

Donald Trump and his allies are on edge as former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone is set to testify before the Jan. 6 committee under oath. MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks down the significance of Cipollone’s testimony and Trump’s failed ploy to brand the previous testimony provided to the committee as “hearsay.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
USA TODAY

Fact check: 2021 video of Sen. Lindsey Graham being heckled at airport resurfaces

The claim: Video shows Lindsey Graham being heckled after he announced his support for bipartisan gun bill. Last month, Congress passed a bipartisan gun bill after mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was one of 15 Republican senators who voted to support the legislation,which enhances background checks on gun buyers 18 to 21 years old, eliminates the "boyfriend loophole," and encourages states to develop better "red flag" laws.
UVALDE, TX
WJBF

WJBF

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy