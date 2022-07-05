Officials celebrate birth of endangered lion cub at Zoo Knoxville
By WCYB
chattanoogacw.com
3 days ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Zoo Knoxville officials on Tuesday announced the birth of an endangered African lion cub!. The cub was born June 16 and is the third cub of father Upepo and mother Amara. Amara...
