Officials celebrate birth of endangered lion cub at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This pup will have you running amuck. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in with another pet of the week. Thistle is 4 months old and is ready to find his forever home. Cera Smith, with HSTV, says Thistle needs an owner who has the time and patience to domesticate him. He still has some obedient skills to master, but Smith says he is “a good boy, with a lot of love to give.”

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO