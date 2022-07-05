ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Report: Former Xavier star Edmond Sumner lands deal with Brooklyn Nets

By Adam Baum, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

Former Xavier standout Edmond Sumner has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according to a Tuesday report from ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sumner, a free agent, previously played four seasons with the Indiana Pacers before suffering a torn Achilles tendon last September during an offseason workout.

Sumner has been posting his rehab progress on social media, and now it appears as if he'll get another shot in the NBA.

Sumner starred at Xavier from 2014-17 and was a second-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

