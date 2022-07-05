Relief coming for flood-prone, east Wichita street

Photo credit Getty Images

Residents along an east Wichita street will see future improvements to help curb extreme flooding issues.

The Wichita City Council approved $500 thousand to begin work on the Bleckley Drive Improvement project. The work should eliminate standing water north of Douglas, and greatly reduce flooding between Douglas and Waterman. From Waterman to Kellogg, major flooding would persist and the city says more studies and funding are needed to address the issue, while avoiding unintended consequences downstream.

Don Henry with the city's public works department says during an extreme rain event the water can rise to five feet in depth and wash away cars that are parked in the street.

The project will be returned to the council at a later date for approval of a final concept, schedule and proposed stormwater rate increase.