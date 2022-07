BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed early Wednesday when the car he was driving crashed into a pole on a highway ramp near Ellicott City, Howard County police said. Around 4:45 a.m., the man was driving a 2022 Nissan Rouge north on Route 29 toward the Interstate 70 east ramp when he lost control of his vehicle and hit the pole. The crash caused the car catch fire. The driver, who has not been identified yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

ELLICOTT CITY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO