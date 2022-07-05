ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita City Council funds healthy food initiative

By KNSS Staff
 3 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

The Wichita City Council voted to allocate $1 million in ARPA funding for the Healthy Corner Store Initiative.

The funding would assist the design of a pilot program to help increase access to healthy foods. The city hopes to get that program started as quickly as possible, with eventual city-wide rollout in 2023.

The closure of the Save A Lot store at 13th and Grove in central Wichita a year ago and other recent closures have made the access of healthy food more difficult for some Wichita residents.

Both the city council and the county commission approved the Master Food plan earlier this year.

In other news, the council approved a contract with McCown Gordon Construction to build a new police substation in east Wichita.

The city plans to build the 25 thousand square foot substation at Lincoln and Pinecrest, on 5 acres of land west of the Alvin E. Morris Administrative Center. The project is now at 50 percent designed and will have a total budget of around $10.58 million. $9.2 million in ARPA funds will be used for the project.

Wichita to revise council district boundaries

At Tuesday's Wichita City Council meeting, the council appointed a commission of electors to revise the city’s district boundaries. This process occurs every 10 years after the new U.S. Census data is released. The electors will propose revisions to Wichita's six district boundaries to keep the population balance around 66,255 residents each. The goal is to have no more than a 5 percent deviation in each district. According to the 2020 Census data, District 2 and 3 each have the greatest deviation that must be addressed.
WICHITA, KS
Relief coming for flood-prone, east Wichita street

Residents along an east Wichita street will see future improvements to help curb extreme flooding issues. The Wichita City Council approved $500 thousand to begin work on the Bleckley Drive Improvement project. The work should eliminate standing water north of Douglas, and greatly reduce flooding between Douglas and Waterman. From Waterman to Kellogg, major flooding would persist and the city says more studies and funding are needed to address the issue, while avoiding unintended consequences downstream.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita, KS
