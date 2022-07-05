ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

FBI investigating July 4 malware attack against College of the Desert; school networks remain down

The College of the Desert has fallen victim to a second successful malware attack against its online network in as many years. Most of the college's online services have been offline since July 4. Currently, its website is not available, campus phone lines have been affected and some — but not all — employees are lacking access to their email accounts, COD public information officer Nicholas Robles confirmed on Tuesday.

COD has launched a temporary website, codnews.org , where it will share updates and FAQs. Updates will be shared on the college's social media pages, as well.

Robles added that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident while the college's information technology staff along with a third-party attempt to "minimize any further disruption."

While most of the college's online systems are down, students will not be dropped from classes due to nonpayment of fees, Robles said. He added that classes are not being canceled or impacted.

"Staff are continuing to serve students through various alternative means," Robles said. "Students can still reach the counseling office by utilizing Cranium Café (an online student services platform). Summer class resources are available through students' Canvas accounts. Zoom classes can still be accessed through Canvas (a learning management system)."

Second malware attack in two years

A malware attack in August 2020 forced many in the COD community to begin the fall semester two years ago without access to the college's website and email system.

Malware is intrusive software that is designed to damage and destroy computers and computer systems, according to Cisco. Malware is a contraction for “malicious software.”

Its effect on school networks can be crippling. COD officials say some data might have been permanently lost after the August 2020 incident.

At this time, Robles could not say whether the college has fallen victim to the same  hacker or type of malware as it did two years ago, or if any hacker has demanded a ransom to unlock the college's computer systems.

"Our investigation into this incident is ongoing," Robles said. "Therefore, we are unable to provide specific information at this time."

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com or @Writes_Jonathan.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: FBI investigating July 4 malware attack against College of the Desert; school networks remain down

