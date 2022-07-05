ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Murders of women up 85% in Tijuana this year

By Salvador Rivera
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lfIAg_0gVWbSYv00

TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — The Citizen’s Council for Public Safety is demanding that the state of Baja California recognize the “dangerous living conditions afflicting women in Tijuana.”

Council President Roberto Quijano Sosa says there’s an urgent need for the city and state to step up and provide more safety.

“The first priority for the state should be addressing the insecurity among citizens,” he said. “It has to be more than just notices on social media that go out to the public.”

Quijano Sosa went on to say he is looking to meet with Baja Gov. Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda.

Tijuana and San Diego agree to work on border issues

“In her six months in office, we’ve been invited only once to participate in a public safety round table,” Quijano Sosa said, adding that public safety agencies have been abandoned by the state in terms of financing over the last eight years with lack of funding for personnel and resources in their budgets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IdDXg_0gVWbSYv00
Roberto Quijano Sosa is the president of Baja California’s Citizen’s Council for Public Safety. (Courtesy: City of Tijuana)

“Public safety is totally underfunded,” he said.

According to the Citizen’s Council for Public Safety, murders against women are up 85.7 percent during the first six months of this year when compared to the same period in 2021.

And it says kidnappings are up by 60 percent, while auto theft is up by almost 18 percent.

Tijuana up for World Travel Award

“The worst statistic is 90 percent of all crimes go unpunished — that’s nine out of 10 — it’s terrible,” said Quijano Sosa. “As for public perception, citizens don’t see any coordination among the three branches of government and most don’t even know why the National Guard is here or what its function is, it’s not enough.”

Quijano Sosa also mentioned that communities where crime was not as prevalent such as Rosarito and Ensenada, are now experiencing an increase in violent crimes that also affect visitors.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

“There was an incident where there was a shootout and some of those shots hit a car filled with tourists forcing its driver to lose control and two people died, and three others were injured,” he said. “These incidents are affecting tourists innocent people.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Family members speak out after fireworks tragedy

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Gilbert and Alexandra Eaton are still in disbelief following the tragic death of their 11 year old nephew, Camrynn McMichael. “I’m still in shock, to tell you the truth,” explains Gilbert. McMichael died on July 3 due to a fireworks incident. Preliminary autopsy reports show McMichael died from a head […]
WTWO/WAWV

THPD: Do you know this man?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say was involved in retail thefts in the area. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the man was involved in the theft of multiple generators from an area Menards store. Anyone with information regarding his identity or […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tijuana#World Travel#Violent Crime#Council
WTWO/WAWV

Fire at Crane Army Ammunition Activity

CRANE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A fire remains burning Wednesday morning after an ammunition storage bin at the munitions demilitarization area of Crane Army Ammunition Activity caught fire Tuesday night. According to the Public and Congressional Affairs officer Marshall Howell, the Navy Fire Department on scene determined that the best course of action was to let […]
CRANE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTWO/WAWV

Sycamores set to open up camp August 3rd

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores will report to camp on August 2nd and hold their first practice on August 3rd. The Sycamores will open the season on Thursday, September 1st against North Alabama with a 6pm kickoff at Memorial Stadium.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sullivan woman charged after stabbing involving broken bottle

Sullivan County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Sullivan woman has been charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after an incident that police say involved a broken bottle used as a weapon. Indiana State Police said the investigation began on Tuesday, July 5 when the Sullivan County Dispatch reported an individual being taken to a […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Highland Park suspect contemplated second shooting in Madison; bond denied

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The suspected gunman in a Fourth of July parade shooting “seriously contemplated” committing a second shooting in Madison after he left Highland Park — where he is accused of killing seven and wounding several others. A judge denied bond on Wednesday for Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, 21, who was charged with […]
WTWO/WAWV

These states saw big drops in gas prices

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The average national gas price soared to more than $5 per gallon in early June before finally beginning to taper off as the Fourth of July approached. As of Wednesday, the national average was $4.78, according to AAA. Indiana saw the largest monthly drop...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vincennes man charged with attempted murder

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Vincennes man is facing a charge of attempted murder after police say he shot at another person. According to Vincennes Police, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Wilbur Street at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. Police report finding shell casings at the scene before contacting the […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
867K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy