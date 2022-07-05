ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Season tickets, seating for CCISD home football games available for purchase

By Rey Castillo, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 3 days ago

The Corpus Christi Independent School District announced Tuesday that season ticket holders may purchase tickets for reserved and general admission seating for the 2022-23 high school football season.

Tickets for this opportunity will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, July 6 until Aug. 6 for games played at Cabaniss and Buccaneer Stadium.

Tickets can only be purchased online at CCISD Football Tickets and will be delivered through email as soon as the purchase is complete.

Reserved parking passes for the entire season will also be available for $7 for each game based on the number of games your team has at Buccaneer and Cabaniss Stadium.

CCISD also announced a raise in ticket prices for this season. The cost will be $7 for reserved, $6 for adults and $3 for students. All tickets will be $8 at the gate.

Regular CCISD game tickets will be available for purchase 7 a.m. Monday the week of the game.

Rey Castillo is a sports reporter for the Caller-Times and a graduate of Texas A&M-Kingsville. He may be reached at rey.castillo@caller.com or on Twitter @reycastillo361

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Season tickets, seating for CCISD home football games available for purchase

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
