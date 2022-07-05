Residents say argument between 2 neighbors that led to deadly shooting in Southwest Detroit was over fireworks

Photo credit WWJ's Charlie Langton

DETROIT (WWJ) — One person was fatally shot on Detroit's southwest side over an argument between two neighbors that may have started over fireworks early Tuesday morning, WWJ's Charlie Langton reported.

Investigators were processing the scene off Sharon Street and Woodmere, near the Shirley Manor Apartments after one man was shot and killed around 1 a.m.

Police told Langton that the suspected shooter barricaded himself inside his duplex as police arrived, prompting a brief stand off — police said the suspect surrendered and is now in custody, Langton reported.

"The neighbors in the immediate area are safe, we're pretty confident we have it secured, but we are in the final stages...," Commander John Serda of the Detroit police told Langton.

Officials would only say the shooting appeared to stem from a "neighborhood dispute," but residents in the area told Langton that they believed the argument between the two neighbors started over fireworks.

"He probably thinking about that right now," Xavier Cash said to Langton about the suspect. "He didn't have to do it."

Langton reported that officers had obtained a search warrant for the suspect and were processing the scene for evidence.

Authorities did not release the identity of the suspect or the victim and no further details were made available.

Police continue to investigate.