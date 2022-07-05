Interlochen woman charged with shooting child takes plea deal

A Mancelona man is in custody after deputies say he robbed the Target store in Traverse City on Wednesday afternoon. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says the 38-year-old man asked a cashier for change before telling them to give him all the money from the cash register. He then ran from the store and Target called the police. Investigators say the man didn’t have a weapon and didn’t imply that he had one.

