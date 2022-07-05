ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interlochen woman charged with shooting child takes plea deal

Benzie County Record Patriot
An Interlochen woman facing open murder charges in the shooting death of her 5-year-old daughter has accepted a plea...

9&10 News

Cedar Man Convicted After Accosting 9-Year-Old Child for Immoral Purposes

A Cedar man was convicted of accosting a child for immoral purposes Thursday after making sexually explicit statements to a nine-year-old girl in Benzie County last September. Phillip Darga, 53, of Cedar, had approached the girl in the Platte River State Forest Campground in September while she was with her family on vacation, according to the Benzie County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
CEDAR, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Gaylord man arrested for embezzling from his elderly mother

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Gaylord man has been arrested for embezzlement, according to Michigan State Police. Karl David, 64, has been arraigned on one count embezzlement from vulnerable adult over $1,000 but less than $20,000 and three counts non-sufficient funds check over $500. David was given a $10,000...
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

Gaylord Man Charged With Embezzlement After Embezzling Money from Elderly Mother

A Gaylord man was charged with embezzlement from a vulnerable adult after embezzling money from his elderly mother and writing bad checks, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers say they were contacted in February about a tip they received about a vulnerable adult. It was alleged that the son of the adult, Karl David, 64, of Gaylord, had been embezzling money and was writing bad checks.
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

Suspect Accused of Robbing Target Arrested After Possible Cardiac Episode

A Mancelona man is in custody after deputies say he robbed the Target store in Traverse City on Wednesday afternoon. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says the 38-year-old man asked a cashier for change before telling them to give him all the money from the cash register. He then ran from the store and Target called the police. Investigators say the man didn’t have a weapon and didn’t imply that he had one.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Marion woman receives 4 to 20 for meth conviction

EVART – Osceola County prosecuting attorney Tony Badovinac reported on July 1, Isaac Wilkinson, 20 years old of Evart Michigan was sentenced to 18.75 years to 50 years for his unprovoked assault on a 3-year old child who suffered several stab wounds. Wilkinson pled no contest to Child Abuse...
MARION, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Interlochen man arrested for third drunk driving offense

BENZIE COUNTY — A 29-year-old Interlochen was arraigned this week on drunk driving charges. Jeffrey James Postema was arraigned in Benzie County's 85th District Court on one count felony operating while intoxicated third offense and one count driving while license suspended second offense. At about 8:30 p.m. on July...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Mancelona Man Arrested For Robbing TC Target Store

A 38-year-old Mancelona man was arrested Wednesday after robbing the Target store at the Grand Traverse Mall in Traverse City. At approximately 3:30pm, the suspect came into Target and gave a cashier a five-dollar bill, asking for change. The man then told the cashier to "stay calm and give me all the money." The cashier complied, with the suspect then fleeing the store on foot. Target staff called 911 to report the robbery, and Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the store.
MANCELONA, MI
recordpatriot.com

Lake Ann woman facing meth charge after Benzonia Twp. traffic stop

BENZONIA TWP. — A Lake Ann woman was recently arraigned for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop in Benzie County last month. According to a Michigan State Police news release issued on Wednesday afternoon, Cadillac Post troopers stopped a vehicle on U.S. 31 at about 4:45 p.m. on June 29.
LAKE ANN, MI
recordpatriot.com

Frankfort man arrested for methamphetamine possession

FRANKFORT – A Frankfort resident has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and other violations after a traffic stop. Austin Andrew Moore, 19, was arraigned on one count of possession of methamphetatmine, one count operating an unregistered vehicle and one count driving with a suspended license in Benzie County's 85th District Court on June 30.
FRANKFORT, MI
9&10 News

Suspects Identified in MSP Recruiting Tent Theft

Troopers say they received numerous tips and were able to identify the women as a result. The women were captured on surveillance video walking away with the tent around 12:27 a.m. Monday on Union Street. Without the tent, state police recruiting officers have been walking throughout the National Cherry Festival,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Police searching for missing Manistee woman

MANISTEE — Police are looking for a missing woman from Manistee. Billie Jo Bruneau is 24 years old, and is 5 feet, 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the city of Manistee's Facebook page. A Facebook post on the page Missing in Michigan, asks...
MANISTEE, MI
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

$25,000 reward offered for information about fatal northern Michigan hit-and-run on 9-year anniversary

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The FBI is offering up to a $25,000 reward for information that helps solve a 2013 hit-and-run. Read more stories from around Michigan here. Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert was riding her bicycle in the 600 block of Washington Street in Traverse City just before 2 a.m. July 5, 2013, when someone hit her. The 29-year-old was killed, and the driver still hasn't been found.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Looking back in Benzie County: Battle over Sunday movies continues in Beulah

SPLIT IN COUNCIL ON MOVIE QUESTION-Half of Members Fail to Appear at Two Meetings. As it requires a majority of the councilmen to hold a meeting and only three were present, no action could be taken at the regular meeting Monday night on the injunction filed against the village of Benzonia by M.G. Paul, attorney for C.R. Scheibe, restraining the village from prosecuting the plaintiff under the ordinance prohibiting Sunday movies.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

'People need to be aware of this'

BEULAH — Property owners in northern Michigan could lose the rights to their property with a single signature if they’re not careful. Paula Eberhart, register of deeds for Benzie County, said she’s seen purchase agreements come into her office recently attempting to use high pressure tactics to get victims to pay for services and even give up their property.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Partial Body Contact Advisory Issued for 2 Grand Traverse Co. Beaches

A partial body contact advisory has been issued for two Grand Traverse County beaches after water sampling on Wednesday exceeded state water quality standards. Water samples from Clinch Park and Traverse City Volleyball Beach exceeded Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) water quality standards. As a result the Grand Traverse County Health Department recommends that contact with water at these beaches remains below the waist.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Benzie County Record Patriot

