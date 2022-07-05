Victor Caratini Hits July 4th Walk-Off; Brewers Beat Cubs 5-2

You can now add Victor Caratini alongside names like Dale Sveum, Bill Hall, and Daniel Vogelbach.

Those three are all known for their notable walk-off home runs with the Brewers. And yesterday Caratini etched his name onto that list with a three-run blast in the bottom of the 10th for a 5-2 victory on Independence Day.

This hit got the guys on The Wendy's Big Show talking this morning about what they think are the most memorable walk-offs in Brewers' history. You can hear their conversation below: