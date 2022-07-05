ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Rubin’s girlfriend hospitalized after face-planting at epic July 4th bash

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4exaGH_0gVWb4hy00

The colors of the night were red, white and black and blue.

Michael Rubin had to leave his star-studded July 4th party in the Hamptons after his model girlfriend, Camille Fishel, accidentally face-planted and had to be taken to the hospital.

“What a crazy night. Amazing impromptu performances by Drake, Meek, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi, 21 Savage, Quavo, Ferg, Lil Durk, Fab, Zack Bia, Diplo, Chase B and Miguel, but nothing better than the finale – @camillefishel doing a face plant off the stage and ending up w a quick hospital visit 😂,” the Fanatics CEO wrote on Instagram on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rcmSv_0gVWb4hy00
Michael Rubin’s girlfriend Camille Fishel had to go to the hospital after falling off the stage at their exclusive Fourth of July party in the Hamptons.
michaelrubin/Instagram

He continued, “Thanks Camille for making me miss my own party. All joking aside, she has a few bruises and a very bruised ego, but she’s all good and ready to redeem herself next year! 😂❤️❤️.”

Fishel, who just welcomed her second child with Rubin , also chimed in on the unfortunate mishap.

“I swear I had fun before the face plant…BUT Being 3 wks post partum and having 350 people over your house is not for the faint of heart but we survived (barely)!!” she wrote in a post to her Instagram on Monday. “With that said I’m already ready for next year..”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JmlHM_0gVWb4hy00
Fishel was seen using her breast pump while wearing in a neck brace after the accident.
michaelrubin/Instagram

The pair shared photos of Fishel looking banged up with a black eye at the hospital and another pic of the model using a breast pump while wearing a neck brace.

The couple’s celebrity pals flooded their Instagrams to share how happy they were that the model was ok.

“she’s a warrior,’ Gary Vaynerchuck wrote.

“Hahaha now that’s a real rockstar 😂,” Joe Fournier said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tqllq_0gVWb4hy00
Fortunately she only suffered minor injuries and shared that she is looking forward to next year’s party.
camillefishel/Instagram

“Oh noooooo! But What a great caption 😂 aww Camilleeee 🥲❤️ so happy she’s ok!!!,” Winnie Harlow commented.

“Love you @camillefishel 🙌👑❤️,” Karlie Kloss said.

“So glad you’re ok!!!” Melissa Wood-Tepperberg added.

Chantell Jeffries and Arielle and Brandon Charnas also commented with well-wishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28TKQg_0gVWb4hy00
She and Rubin hosted the VIP bash at their $50 million Hamptons estate.
michaelrubin/Instagram

As Page Six reported , Rubin and Fishel hosted the VIP bash celebrating Independence Day at their $50 million Bridgehampton estate where guests included Jay-Z, Drake, Travis Scott, Kendall Jenner, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, A$AP Ferg, 21 Savage, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, Miguel and more.

Odell Beckham Jr., P.K. Subban, Scott Sartiano, Richie Akiva and Will Makris plus Alan Tisch and Philly real estate bigwig David Adelman also made the cut for the exclusive party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0latDP_0gVWb4hy00
Several A-listers attended the event including Charli D’Amelio
michaelrubin/Instagram

A source exclusively told us that Charli D’Amelio attended alongside Travis Barker’s son Landon.

“They arrived together. They’re together,” a spy said of the 18-year-olds, who recently went public with their relationship . “They’re seeing each other, and it’s early stages.”

Rubin, who recently sold his stake in the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils, and Camille welcomed their first child last year . Rubin also has a teen daughter, Kylie, with his ex-wife Meegan.

Comments / 0

