The Friendship Center open building hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Classes will also be offered via Zoom as an option for those not comfortable in person. Registration is required for some programs, at least 24 hours in advance. Health & Wellness programs do not need to register; however, a punch card or payment the day of is needed. If writing out a check, please make checks payable to “City of Winona.”

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO