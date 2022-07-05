ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Inmate charged in death of man found on Long Neck golf course dies in Sussex County prison

By Brittany Horn, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago

The death of a 57-year-old man jailed and charged with killing a man and dumping his body on Baywood Greens golf course last month is under investigation by Delaware State Police.

The Delaware Department of Correction said in a release Tuesday that Michael A. Klein, who has a "past history of chronic health conditions" and was being housed in the prison medical area at Sussex Correctional Institution, was found unresponsive in his cell about 8:15 a.m. during a routine check. This prompted prison staff to issue a medical alert, according to officials, but Klein was found to have no pulse.

Prison officials said CPR was started, and paramedics were called to the prison for additional support. Klein was pronounced dead at 8:58 a.m., according to the prison.

Klein, from Millsboro, had been in state custody since June 4 and was being held as a "detentioner" after failing to post $1,060,500 cash bail for charges of first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and breach of conditions of bond during commitment, according to the prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TUYGi_0gVWaBq100

Court records used to arrest Klein show that he told at least six people he had killed someone before he was charged with fatally stabbing 64-year-old Lewis Fetrow. At the time of his arrest, he was already in prison for an unrelated charge, according to court records.

When Klein – who, according to court documents, also went by "Skinhead M. Klein" – was arrested, he told police he knew where a dead body was in Long Neck because he was hiding in some bushes and saw two Black people stab Fetrow five times, according to the arrest warrant.

COURT RECORDS Millsboro man told people he 'killed a man,' but gave police another story

Though he said he never got within 15 feet of the body, the Division of Forensic Science was able to link Klein to the killing after finding Fetrow’s DNA in blood stains on Klein’s shoes, according to court documents.

Klein was slated to appear in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

Prison officials said Klein's body was released to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science to determine the cause of death.

Reporter Shannon McNaught contributed.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Inmate charged in death of man found on Long Neck golf course dies in Sussex County prison

Comments / 3

Related
WBOC

Police ID Body Found by Kayakers in Delaware River

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Dover police have identified a body found by kayakers on the Saint Jones River as that of a 27-year-old local man. Authorities on Thursday identified the man as Jorge Valladares of Dover. The cause of death is still under investigation but police say foul play does not appear to be involved.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Millsboro man arrested for aggravated menacing following incident at restaurant

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A Millsboro man has been charged after he reportedly displayed what appeared to be a firearm to employees at a local restaurant. Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, 20-year-old Teliam Austin approached three female employees at Claws Seafood House and asked for a free bushel of crabs. Police say one of the female employees was familiar with Austin because he had allegedly done it in the past, but this time Austin lifted his shirt, displaying what appeared to be the handle of a firearm in his waistband while demanding the crabs.
MILLSBORO, DE
firststateupdate.com

12-Year-Old, Three Others Charged After Dover Shooting Incident

The Dover Police Department arrested four people following a shooting incident on Wednesday afternoon, according to Public Information Officer Sergeant Mark Hoffman. Hoffman said officers responded to the area of White Oak Road and Stevenson Drive for a report of multiple shots fired at a vehicle that also resulted in two homes being struck. Upon arrival, officers located residences on Starboard Court and Fairwind Place that were struck by gunfire and checked to ensure that no occupants were injured. An occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire and was located on East Wind Drive after fleeing the area said Hoffman.
DOVER, DE
fox29.com

Officials: Murder suspect dies in Delaware prison medical unit

DOVER, Del. - Delaware officials say a man who was charged with murder last month has died in prison. Department of Correction officials said Tuesday that 57-year-old Michael A. Klein died at Sussex Correctional Institution on Monday. Authorities say Klein was being housed in a prison medical area and was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sussex County, DE
City
Long Neck, DE
State
Delaware State
Sussex County, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Millsboro, DE
Long Neck, DE
Crime & Safety
WBOC

Police Confirm Deaths of Stepfather and Stepson in Somerset County the Result of Apparent Murder-Suicide

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Maryland State Police confirmed Wednesday two men found dead yesterday were a stepfather and stepson who died in an apparent murder-suicide. According to Police, the victims are Richard Cantwell III, 35, and Michael Jarman. 61, both of Princess Anne. The two men were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside their West Post Office Road home around 4:30 pm Tuesday. Cantwell, is the stepson of Jarman.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Murder#Forensic Science#Golf Course#Black People#Violent Crime#Baywood Greens#Delaware State Police
firststateupdate.com

Friday Morning Crash In Middletown Sends Two To Hospital, One By Air

At approximately 12:09 am, New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), Volunteer Hose Company of Middletown, and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the 1200 block of Middletown Warwick Road for a motor vehicle collision with reported entrapment. Responding units arrived and confirmed multiple patients, with one patient trapped, according to NCCEMS Assistant PIO Oliver Kocher.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
firststateupdate.com

Dover Police Identify Body Found By Kayakers In Saint Jones River Saturday

The Dover Police Department has identified the male subject that was located in the Saint Jones River on July 2nd as 27-year-old Jorge Valladares of Dover. The cause of death is still under investigation, but does not appear to be the result of foul play at this time officials said Thursday.
DOVER, DE
Daily Voice

Victims Identified In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Maryland: State Police

Police have released the names of two men - believed to be related - involved in an apparent murder-suicide in Maryland, authorities announced. Princess Anne residents Richard Cantrell III, 35, and Michael Jarman, 61, were pronounced dead inside their Somerset Country home in the 32000 block of West Post Office Road in Princess Anne at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, according to officials.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Golf
WBOC

Outlet Store Robbed in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Police are looking for a suspect wanted for robbing a store in the Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach on Monday afternoon. Delaware State Police said that at approximately 2:40 p.m. Monday, an unknown man entered the Fragrance Hut located at 35016 Midway Outlet Drive. The suspect gathered numerous bottles of cologne and began leaving the store without rendering payment for the items. Police said that when he was approached by a store employee, the suspect confronted the victim with a can of pepper spray.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Police ID Woman Killed in Camden-Wyoming Area Crash

CAMDEN, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a woman who died following a single-car crash that occurred last week in the Camden-Wyoming area. Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Phylicia Galvin, 21, of Greensboro, Md. Police said that shortly before 8 a.m. June 29, a 2004 Pontiac...
CAMDEN, DE
firststateupdate.com

Two Reportedly Found Fatally Shot Inside Camden Home On July 4th

Just before 9:20 on Tuesday, July 4. 2022 rescue crews responded to a home in the unit block of South Street in Camden. Initial reports from the scene indicate that two people were found shot inside the home. Those same reports described the incident as a “murder-suicide situation”.
CAMDEN, DE
WMDT.com

Police investigating robbery at Rehoboth outlet store

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that happened at the outlets in Rehoboth Beach Monday afternoon. According to police, an unknown male entered the Fragrance Hut, located at 35016 Midway Outlet Drive, at around 2:40 p.m. The suspect reportedly grabbed numerous bottles of cologne and began leaving the store without paying for the items. When approached by the store employee, the suspect confronted the victim with a can of pepper spray. The suspect then fled the scene in a blue Kia Optima and was last seen traveling towards Bethany Beach.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Two Vehicles Struck by Gunfire in Dover

DOVER, Del. - Dover police are investigating after someone opened fire on two vehicles Monday night. At approximately 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Collins Drive for a report of someone with a firearm in the area. Officers responded but did not locate that individual. While on scene, officers spoke with witnesses who stated that there was an altercation between several people in the area. During the altercation, an unknown male suspect fired multiple rounds, striking two unoccupied vehicles that were nearby.
987thecoast.com

Cape May Police Rescue Child Accidentally Locked Inside Car

Cape May City Police rescued a child who was accidentally locked inside a vehicle on Beach Avenue Wednesday. The parents calmed the child until police arrived. The child was recovered safe and sound, and checked by Cape May firefighters. Photo courtesy of Cape May Police social media. The post Cape...
WBOC

Woman Arrested for Assaulting Dewey Beach Police Officer

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- A Townsend woman was arrested Saturday after assaulting a Dewey Beach Police officer. Dewey Beach police say that just after midnight officers were attempting to arrest a man for an altercation, when Kylee B. Pitts, 25, of Townsend, became disorderly and refused to leave the area. Pitts was then told she was being arrested for disorderly conduct. She began to walk away. When officers tried to put her in handcuffs, she began to assault the officer. Other officers arrived to help and she was taken into custody.
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
857K+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy