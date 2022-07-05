ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fish Creek, WI

COVID-19 cases cause cancellation of shows at Northern Sky Theater

By From Staff Reports
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago

FISH CREEK - Northern Sky Theater has canceled performances for this week due to multiple COVID-19 cases in the company.

Normal programming will resume Saturday, July 9 at the Outdoor Park Theater with “Fishing for the Moon” and Monday, July 11 at the Indoor Gould Theater with “Dad’s Season Tickets.”

Ticket holders for the canceled shows will be contacted by box office staff to arrange exchanges or refunds. The box office is open normal business hours this week, noon to 7:30 p.m., at 920-854-6117.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: COVID-19 cases cause cancellation of shows at Northern Sky Theater

