July Fourth pellet gun shooting in St. Johns County causes life-threatening injuries

By Sheldon Gardner, St. Augustine Record
 3 days ago
One person was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot with a pellet gun on Monday, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office received a call around 5 p.m. about a juvenile being shot with a pellet gun in Flagler Estates.

The Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

More details will be available as they are released.

