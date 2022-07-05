July Fourth pellet gun shooting in St. Johns County causes life-threatening injuries

One person was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot with a pellet gun on Monday, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office received a call around 5 p.m. about a juvenile being shot with a pellet gun in Flagler Estates.

The Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

More details will be available as they are released.