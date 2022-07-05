ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC football’s 2023 class moves into the top 20 after big week

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

Mack Brown and the UNC football program are reaping the rewards of a big week recruiting-wise for the team. In the past eight days, UNC has added several big recruits in the 2023 class, backed by Monday’s commitment from four-star wide receiver Chris Culliver.

Of the eight prospects that have committed since June 26th, three of them are four-star prospects. And that helped UNC improved its overall class ranking going from No. 43 just a few weeks ago to No. 18 in the 247Sports updated rankings . A huge jump for the program.

UNC is also No. 4 in the ACC rankings behind only Clemson, Miami and Louisville.

While UNC got off to a slow start with the 2023 class, things are starting to heat up for Brown and the staff. This flurry of commitments certainly has helped them and they may not be done just yet.

UNC has their eyes on several other prospects and recently made the top 5 for both four-star defensive back Braeden Marshall and four-star edge rusher Rico Walker . It’s clear that this class isn’t close to being finished and when it’s all said and done, UNC should find itself in the Top 25 rankings-wise.

