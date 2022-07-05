I married a jailbird — and no, he’s not just using me

There’s love after a lock-up.

A Texas woman has spoken about falling in love with a prisoner while he was serving a seven-year sentence for assisting an armed robbery.

Erica Saunders, 29, has shared her remarkable story on TikTok — telling millions of viewers that she has since tied the knot with the former felon following his release from jail.

Erica — who works as a realtor in the city of Katy — was first contacted by her now-husband, Austin Saunders, 26, in late 2020 when he called her office from behind bars enquiring about leasing an apartment upon his release from the slammer.

“I didn’t know he was in prison until the call said ‘You have one minute remaining,’ and that’s when he said he’d call me back,” Erica explained in a new interview with NeedToKnow.online.

Austin and Erica met in person after seven months of talking over the phone and writing letters to one another.

Erica and Austin immediately hit it off over the phone and decided to stay in contact.

For the next seven months, the pair communicated via phone, FaceTime and letter, eventually developing strong feelings for one another.

“While he was incarcerated, we got to learn each other’s love languages and I believe that really helped us learn each other more,” Erica stated. “Without physically being next to each other, long-distance was terrible, but it really tested our relationship and we passed.

“I knew he was a great man with great intentions and the man for me,” the lovestruck Texan added.

Finally, on June 9, 2021, Austin was released from prison — with Erica outside the facility to meet him for the first time.

She recalled the romantic encounter, saying: “I was nervous but the minute we hugged and while we were embracing each other I felt this overwhelming rush of calmness. And my worries faded away and I felt safe in his arms.”

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing, with Erica facing criticism from some of her friends and family.

“It was very negative from some people as they just judged him based on where he was at,” the realtor revealed. “My family was scared he was using me. But they quickly changed once they saw he was sending me gifts and flowers, plus he wanted to get to know them as well.”

“Everyone is on their own path and what didn’t work for someone doesn’t mean it won’t work for others,” she further explained.

Erica is mom to a 10-year-old daughter, Lily, from a previous relationship — and was eager to introduce her jailbird beau to her child. She was thrilled when the pair met and instantly bonded.

Austin soon popped the question to Erica, getting down on bended knee to propose.

The pair tied the knot on Dec. 27, 2021 — just six months after Austin’s release from prison.

The pair tied the knot in December last year, with Erica cooing: “I have now married my best friend.”

“I was a little emotional as I didn’t have any of my immediate family next to me because they couldn’t make it so last minute,” Erica stated. “It was just his side there, but his family is now mine too and everyone was so welcoming. I also had some of my best friends growing up by my side so that helped as well.”

“I’m so happy I didn’t let any negative opinions influence me, as I have now married my best friend,” she additionally cooed.

However, Erica has not only faced negative opinions from some of her family and friends — but also from followers on her TikTok.

“So sad that it comes to this women need to go to the prisons to find love,” one detractor blasted beneath a video of the love story, which has received more than 8 million views.

Another skeptic chimed in: “He’s defo using you you can tell, of course he’s going to pretend so he can get all this help. He probably has nothing on the outside.”

However, others are enchanted by the unlikely love story and have shared their support for the couple.

“Mistakes do not define a person,” one cooed. “Go girl. Ignore the haters,”: