Paulina Porizkova thanks Christie Brinkley ‘for making aging look fun’

By Margaret Abrams
 3 days ago
Paulina Porizkova struck a pose alongside model pals Christie Brinkley, 68, and Yasmin Warsame, 46. paulinaporizkov/Instagram

Paulina Porizkova is continuing to prove that age ain’t nothing but a number.

The 57-year-old supermodel joined fellow catwalkers Christie Brinkley, 68, and Yasmin Warsame, 46, for a panel discussion dubbed “A Wrinkle in Time: On Beauty and Aging” during the Aspen Ideas Festival last week.

Following the chat, which was moderated by Allure Editor-in-Chief Jessica Cruel, Porizkova posed with Brinkley and Warsame for a few Instagram photos “toasting all of us beautifully seasoned women,” singing their praises in her caption.

“Thank you Christie for making aging look fun and being an eternal ray of sunshine, [and] Yasmin for your vulnerability and strength of talking about starting over and reinventing yourself,” she wrote.

Commenters applauded Porizkova’s post, with one writing, “I love how you use your voice and have created a platform that so many of us can stand upon.”

Added another, “Love seeing you girls coming back stronger than ever!!!”

The panel focused on “the inevitability of aging” and the “new crowd of the unabashedly aging, demanding to be seen — wrinkles and all.”

According to the event’s online listing, Porizkova’s session explored “what might happen if we embrace, rather than resist, the inevitability of aging,” asking the question, “In a culture overrun by constant ‘youthquakes,’ can we change the way we perceive, resist, and fear aging?”

It’s a topic close to the Czech beauty’s heart; in 2021, Porizkova chatted with Page Six Style about why, to quote one of her signature hashtags, sexy has no expiration date.

“I think we’ve made enormous strides in accepting all different sorts of beauty; I think size and color and all of these things that used to be so uniform now have broadened to a pretty spectacular [degree],” she told us. “But age, ageism, that’s kind of like the last frontier.”

The supermodels posed together to commemorate the panel.

Porizkova made waves by posing “full-frontal nude” (and Photoshop-free) for Vogue Czechoslovakia in 2021, and has made it her mission to represent what she calls “the invisible sector” — middle-aged women “who don’t either measure up to looking much younger than our age, or we’re not quite at the age yet where we’re celebrated as ‘adorable.'”

