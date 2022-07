SEATTLE (AP) — It took more than 1,000 career games, but Eugenio Suárez finally got to experience the exhilaration of hitting a game-ending home run. So, how did it feel? “I just enjoyed the game and like I always say, I keep my energy even. Even if I didn’t do something, I just try to keep my energy and enjoy this game. This game is so fun,” Suárez said. Suárez hit a three-run homer off Sergio Romo in the 11th inning, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Friday night for their season-best sixth straight victory.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO