A new wave of accessible health care just became available to veterans in and around Emporia, Kansas. The American Legion Ball-McColm Post 5, located at 2921 W. 12th Ave, is now a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ATLAS (Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations) site, serving veterans in Emporia and the surrounding communities. Those involved in establishing the site, as well as area veterans and residents, attended the open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the ATLAS site on Wednesday.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO