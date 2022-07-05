Why Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Slumped Again Today

What happened

Shares in copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) declined 6.5% by midday ET Tuesday. The move comes as part of a broader market sell-off in stocks and a decline in the miner's essential commodity, copper. Having started June trading at about $4.50 per pound, the price of copper stood at $3.44 per pound today.

The decline reflects investor fears that global growth will slow markedly and take down copper demand. Copper is traditionally seen as a cyclical metal because of its use in construction, electrical networks, industrial machinery, transportation, and consumer products.

So what

Freeport's management believes its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization ( EBITDA ) and operating cash flow will fluctuate by $425 million and $330 million, respectively, every time there is a $0.10 movement in the price of copper. So, it's understandable if investors are concerned by the rapid decline in the industrial metal.

That said, Freeport is still highly profitable at the current levels, and it's hard not to think the 47% slump in the stock price over the last three months is the market assuming significantly lower copper prices over the long term. In addition, the slump in copper price probably reflects a lot of speculative money flowing out of the trade now that the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates.

Now what

Investors will have to wait until the market adjusts to the interest rate tightening cycle to see where copper prices end up. The long-term case for copper and Freeport-McMoRan is still intact, but the sentiment is against the sector. At least, for now.

10 stocks we like better than Freeport-McMoRan Inc

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Freeport-McMoRan Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .